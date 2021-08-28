Marzil's surprise inclusion to team Velocity Gaming stuns Global Esports in Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs 

Velocity Gaming defeated Global Esports in the Upper Bracket Semi-Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs.

This time, the 'Val-Classico' belongs to Velocity Gaming as Global Esports lost the best-of-three series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Agneya 'Marzil' Koushik's surprise inclusion in playing five was a surprise for everyone. He replaced Vibhor Vaid in the match and lived up to the expectations of his team.

Marzil was exceptional with both Raze and Viper for Velocity Gaming last night

Velocity Gaming went up against Global Esports in the Upper-Bracket Semi-Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs. The two teams faced in a best-of-three series.

Velocity Gaming took the lead in the tie by winning the first map on Split with a 13-6 scoreline. Global Esports equalized the tie by winning the second map on Bind with a 13-6 scoreline. However, fans witnessed a thrilling encounter in the final map on Breeze as Velocity Gaming secured the match and the tie by winning it with a 18-16 scoreline.

Velocity Gaming made a surprise change in their playing five by replacing Vibhor with Marzil. It was Marzil's first appearance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

In the first match of the series, he picked up Raze on Split. His aggressive playstyle helped his team dominate the first map. With the perfect use of Raze utilities, Marzil helped his team to take the control of a site.

He was the MVP of the first match with 20 kills in his favor with an ACS of 286. However, Velocity Gaming decided to go with their usual playing five in the second map on Haven. So, they dropped Marzil on the second map. But things didn't go in their favor and they lost the match on Haven.

It all came down to the final map on Breeze and Velocity Gaming re-called their star player of the first match. As per the team composition, Marzil sacrificed his duelist role and picked Viper instead of Raze.

However, he did his job efficiently as a controller as well. He held a site for his team utilizing his toxic screen and poison spit. Marzil secured 23 kills in his favor with an ACS of 195.

With this win, Velocity Gaming qualified for the Upper-Bracket Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. They face Team Exploit next and a win will secure their place in the Grand-Finals. It will be interesting to see if Velocity Gaming relies on Marzil again or whether they will go with their usual playing five.

Edited by R. Elahi