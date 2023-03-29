Medal Esports vs Orangutan - Valorant Challengers South Asia: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The league stage of Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 1 kickstarted on March 18, 2023, featuring ten top-performing Asian teams. This will continue for four weeks, with its final match scheduled for April 9, 2023. The 10 participating teams have been divided into two groups and the pairings for the games are being determined through a single round-robin format.

At the end of the league stage, the top three teams from each group (a total of six teams) will be promoted to the playoffs stage, while the bottom four teams will be eliminated.

Day 10 of the offline (LAN) tournament is set to host an exciting matchup, which will pit Orangutan against Medal Esports in a nail-biting best-of-three series.

Orangutan vs Medal Esports: Who will win today’s league match in Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 1?

Medal Esports and Orangutan belong to Group B, which also consists of Reckoning Esports, Aster Army, and Lethal Esports.

As fans may know, Medal Esports qualified for the event through Open Qualifiers, while Orangutan is an invited team. While both are expected to give their best in today’s Valorant game, there are a few factors that can help fans predict the odds in favor of one.

Predictions

Nine matches have been completed in the tournament so far and Orangutan is currently topping the Group B leaderboard, while Velocity Gaming has established itself as the top contender in Group A.

Orangutan fields an all-star roster featuring top Indian and Filipino talents. The organization acquired the ex-Enigma core consisting of Antidote, Rawfiul, tesseract, and RvK, as well as Azys, a former South Built Esports player. So far, the roster has showcased incredible synergy and dominant form.

Like Orangutan, Medal Esports also hosts talented athletes on their professional Valorant roster. The organization recently acquired two rising Filipino athletes jEEE and Kakarot, who are backed by the team’s iconic core of Ezzy, Fox, and Tricky.

Considering recent form and individual player achievements, Orangutan definitely has an upper hand over Medal Esports in today’s game; however, it isn’t impossible for Medal Esports to turn the tables in their favor.

Head-to-head

Orangutan and Medal Esports have faced each other twice before, with both teams winning once; however, both rosters underwent massive changes after their past clashes, making the head-to-head comparison irrelevant for consideration.

Recent results

Head-to-head and recent results (Image via vlr.gg)

Orangutan has won both their matchups at the Valorant Challengers South Asia’s league stage so far. They defeated Lethal Esports and Aster Army, establishing a dominant stance in the competition so far.

Medal Esports, on the other hand, defeated Aster Army by a score of 2-1. Kakarot and jEEE couldn’t participate in the match due to “immigration complications” and DcRulz and the team coach hacker filled in for them.

LeVi @LeVi_0999 playing against medal tonight feeling confident asf we got this playing against medal tonight feeling confident asf we got this 😌 https://t.co/zdbiHBPPWk

Orangutan is currently in a sticky situation, with the roster's main controller, RvK, suffering from serious health concerns, preventing him from participating in the imminent matches of Valorant Challengers South Asia's league stage. Their sixth player, LeVi, is filling in for RvK's absence. Luckily, he has settled in well and the disturbance hasn't affected their form.

While Medal Esports’ recent form is promising, Orangutan has mastered discipline and synergy like no other Indian team, giving them an advantage over Medal Esports.

Potential rosters

Medal Esports

Rishabh “Ezzy” Gupta

Tanmay “FOX” Verma

Prish “Tricky” Valvani

Oscar “Kakarot” Farin Jr.

Emmanuel “jEEE” Jonathan Buenavidez

Orangutan

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Akram “Rawfiul” Virani

Rajiv “LeVi” Satpute

Jm “Tesseract” Ignacio

Azis “azys” Nandang

Where to watch

Fans can watch the game live on Valorant Esports South Asia’s and NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube channels. They can also tune in to NODWIN Gaming’s LOCO channel for Hindi commentary. The match is scheduled for 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm Manilla (Philippines) Time on March 29, 2023.

