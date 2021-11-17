Meet Hugo Pierre Martin, voice actor of Valorant's new sentinel agent Chamber

Valorant's new Sentinel agent, Chamber, is out in the game, brilliantly portrayed by Hugo Pierre Martin's voice actor.

Chamber is a French gentleman and a weapons designer with teleportation and gunplay abilities. The new agent joined the Sentinel's roster with its release in Patch 3.10, in Episode 3 Act 3.

After several teases, the agent's voice was first heard during the release of Valorant's seventh map, Fracture. This led the community to speculate that the agent to have a French origin, as understood by the accent.

Joe Killeen, the Senior Narrative Writer for Valorant at Riot Games, recently confirmed the name of the new Sentinel agent, Chamber. He revealed on Twitter that Hugo Pierre Martin is the voice of Chamber.

Who is Hugo Pierre Martin? Everything to know about Valorant's Chamber voice actor

Hugo Pierre Martin, was born in a French-American family with fluency in both English and French language. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Martin completed his education in Acting at San Francisco State University, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and earned a degree in Theater from the College of Marin.

He is an actor and a producer, who is known for some of his notable works in 'Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster' (2020), 'Imploding the Mirage' (2020) and 'Westworld' (2016). However, apart from being an actor, he is also a talented voice over artist who has worked on several AI and video game projects including Westworld (Sheriff Deputy), Wasteland 3 (Pico), Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne (Futomini), Halo: Infinite Trailer and more.

Martin has over ten years of experience in both voice-over and acting. He has also acted in theaters and played roles in Shakespearean dramas like Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

Hugo Pierre Martin is now the voice actor of Chamber, Valorant's latest Sentinel agent, who belongs to French origin. The agent's voice lines are portrayed by his voice, which makes him more lifelike.

