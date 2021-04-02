Meet the participants for Global Esports’ DOGE CUP for Valorant and Free Fire

Just when the Indian Valorant and Free Fire players thought that the tournament formatting could not get any more exciting, Global Esports is about to take things up a few notches.

One of India’s most successful esports organizations have officially announced their very own invitational called the DOGE CUP, and instead of offering a cash prize for the winners, there will be some cryptocurrency up for grabs.

The winners of Global Esports’ DOGE CUP for Free Fire and Valorant will receive 50,000 doge coins as the final prize, which roughly equates to $5,000 or 366,640 INR at the current price.

Unfortunately, the DOGE CUP will be an “invitational,” and only those invited to the event will get a chance to win the coins. There are 12 teams from Free Fire, and 8 from Valorant who were called for the event, which will kick off tomorrow on April 3 and last till April 7.

Fans willing to tune in to the events can catch all the action in Global Esports’ official YouTube and Twitch channels.

All the teams participating in Global Esports’ DOGE CUP for Valorant and Free Fire

The 12 Free Fire teams:

Total Gaming

Sixth Sense

Galaxy Racers

Team Elite

4 Unkown

Team Chaos

TSG Army

Team Xmania

Sk sabir

Enigma Esports

Raven Esports

Team Lava (Nepal)

The 8 Valorant teams:

Team Mahi

Team Thug

Team Ghaatak

Team Kronten

Team Scout

Team HydraFlick

Team Sid

Global Esports

When talking about participating and why they wanted to go for cryptocurrency as the prize pool for the tournament, Dr. Rushindra Sinha and Mohit Israney, Co-Founders of Global Esports, said:

"The concept of using DOGE Coins, a cryptocurrency, stemmed from the fact that Esports and cryptocurrency are the fastest-growing ecosystems of this generation, so combining both to create something fun and innovative seemed interesting to us. With DOGE CUP, we aim at cross pollinating into the two communities (Valorant and Free Fire) while also, in our own way, explaining to billions of curious minds the concept of Cryptocurrency."

Global Esports has truly introduced a very unique format to the otherwise standard tournaments which have taken place in the Indian esports scene so far.