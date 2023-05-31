NaturE Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nicholas "NaturE" Garrison is a highly skilled Valorant esports player from the United States. Since December 13, 2022, he has been an integral part of the TSM roster, bringing his exceptional talents and strategic prowess to the team. Before joining TSM, he showcased his skills while playing for Gen.G Esports. His dedication to the game is evident in his participation in the VCT 2023 - Challengers North America: Playoffs, where he aims to lead his team to victory.
NaturE's relentless pursuit of excellence has garnered him a total of $12,550 in winnings, a testament to his exceptional performance on the competitive stage.
All about NaturE's Valorant settings and gear
Throughout his career, NaturE has demonstrated remarkable consistency and adaptability, as evidenced by his impressive rating of 1.02. Having participated in a total of 5728 rounds, he has proven his ability to make crucial decisions under pressure and contribute significantly to his team's success.
NaturE's individual contributions are also equally impressive. With an average combat score (ACS) of 208.2, he consistently showcases his versatility and impact in engagements. Additionally, his average damage per round (ADR) of 136.9 reflects his ability to deal substantial damage to opponents, making him a formidable force on the battlefield.
Note: NaturE's settings have been collected from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.508
- eDPI: 406.4
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.68
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: NA
- Inner Line Length: NA
- Inner Line Thickness: NA
- Inner Line Offset: NA
- Movement Error: NA
- Firing Error: NA
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: On
- Outer Line Opacity: 2
- Outer Line Length: 2
- Outer Line Thickness: 6
- Outer Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: Unknown
- Minimap Zoom: Unknown
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Mousepad: HyperX FuryS Pro
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Headset: Bose QuietComfort 20
As NaturE continues to compete at the highest level, his talent and dedication will undoubtedly continue to make him a force to be reckoned with in the Valorant esports scene. His remarkable statistics and contributions to TSM reflect his commitment to excellence and unwavering drive to achieve greatness in Valorant.