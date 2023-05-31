NaturE Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Nicholas "NaturE" Garrison is a highly skilled Valorant esports player from the United States. Since December 13, 2022, he has been an integral part of the TSM roster, bringing his exceptional talents and strategic prowess to the team. Before joining TSM, he showcased his skills while playing for Gen.G Esports. His dedication to the game is evident in his participation in the VCT 2023 - Challengers North America: Playoffs, where he aims to lead his team to victory.

NaturE's relentless pursuit of excellence has garnered him a total of $12,550 in winnings, a testament to his exceptional performance on the competitive stage.

All about NaturE's Valorant settings and gear

Throughout his career, NaturE has demonstrated remarkable consistency and adaptability, as evidenced by his impressive rating of 1.02. Having participated in a total of 5728 rounds, he has proven his ability to make crucial decisions under pressure and contribute significantly to his team's success.

NaturE's individual contributions are also equally impressive. With an average combat score (ACS) of 208.2, he consistently showcases his versatility and impact in engagements. Additionally, his average damage per round (ADR) of 136.9 reflects his ability to deal substantial damage to opponents, making him a formidable force on the battlefield.

Note: NaturE's settings have been collected from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.508

eDPI: 406.4

Zoom Sensitivity: 0.68

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Inner Line Opacity: NA

Inner Line Length: NA

Inner Line Thickness: NA

Inner Line Offset: NA

Movement Error: NA

Firing Error: NA

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 2

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 6

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: HyperX FuryS Pro

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Headset: Bose QuietComfort 20

As NaturE continues to compete at the highest level, his talent and dedication will undoubtedly continue to make him a force to be reckoned with in the Valorant esports scene. His remarkable statistics and contributions to TSM reflect his commitment to excellence and unwavering drive to achieve greatness in Valorant.

