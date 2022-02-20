Natus Vincere vs Team Liquid: VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group A Day 6 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It is the final day of the second week of Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 EMEA Challengers and Natus Vincere (NAVI) is ready to face Team Liquid in the Group A tie.

The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight where NAVI will try to secure the top spot with another win tonight, while Team Liquid will be in search of its first win in the competition.

Natus Vincere and Team Liquid: Who will win the Group A tie in the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers?

Natus Vincere had a great start in the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers with a comprehensive win against LDN UTD. Meanwhile, Team Liquid has already tasted its first defeat against Gambit Esports in the first week.

Predictions

Judging by its past performances and experience, Team Liquid is way ahead of its CIS opposition. The European side has been one of the best teams in Europe in 2021. Though it had a poor start in 2022, Team Liquid has the potential to turn the table any day.

With the brothers' duo of Adil "ScreaM" and Nabil "Nivera" in the team, the European side is ready to change its bad patch tonight.

However, NAVI has impressed everyone with its performances in recent times. With players like Yaroslav "Jady" and Kirill "Cloud" on the team, NAVI can shut down any opposition in the EMEA Challengers.

Head-to-head

NAVI and Team Liquid have faced each other once in the past and NAVI got the better of its European opposition at the time.

Recent Results

NAVI has won all of itd last five games in all competitions whereas Team Liquid has won just thrice.

NAVI and Team Liquid recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup:

Natus Vincere

Denis "dinkzj"

Mikhail "Duno"

Artur "7ssk7"

Yaroslav "Jady"

Kirill "Cloud"

Team Liquid:

Nabil “Nivera”

Adil "ScreaM"

Elias "Jamppi"

Travis “L1NK”

Dom “soulcas”

Live stream and match details

The match between NAVI and Team Liquid in the VCT Stage 1 EMEA Challengers Group Stage match will be broadcast live on VCT YouTube and Twitch channel on February 20, from 11:30 PM IST.

