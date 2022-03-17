NAVI vs FPX: VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers Group A predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Natus Vincere (NAVI) is ready to take on FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) in their final game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 1 Challengers.

This is an extremely important match for both sides. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight, and NAVI needs to win this game to keep their hopes alive for the Playoffs. In contrast, FPX needs another win to finish as the table toppers of Group-A.

NAVI vs. FPX: Who will win at VCT 2022 EMEA Stage 1 Challengers?

NAVI and FPX have performed exceptionally well since the start of the campaign, and both are looking for another win tonight.

Prediction:

FPX is the favorite for tonight's matchup, considering form and past performances. The perfect balance of experience and strategic gameplay put this team ahead of their opponents tonight. It will be interesting to see how they perform after losing to LDN UTD last week.

On the other hand, NAVI is determined to win the match to keep their hopes alive for the Playoffs. However, they need to win by a big margin to confirm their slot in the next round. This might put some extra pressure on the players. NAVI needs to handle this situation and stick to its game plan to pull off a miracle tonight.

Head-to-head:

The two teams have faced each other once in the past, and FPX got the better of their opponent that time.

Recent Results:

NAVI has won three of their last five games in all competitions, whereas FPX has lost only once against LDN UTD in their last five games.

NAVI and FPX recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

Natus Vincere (NAVI)

Denis "dinkzj" Tkachov

Mikhail "Duno" Fokin

Artur "7ssk7" Kyurshin

Yaroslav "Jady" Nikolaev

Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX)

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU666" Ilyushin

Livestream details

The action between NAVI and FPX in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 17 from 11:30 pm IST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

