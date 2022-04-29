Neon's buff in Valorant patch 4.08: Where will she sit in competitive and solo-queue meta?

Valorant has made significant changes to the game by introducing the latest patch, 4.08. The new update went live in the game yesterday and players have already jumped onto the server to start their grind for the new Act.

With the commencement of Episode 4 Act 3, developers have tried to freshen things up once again. While the introduction of the new Agent Fade has created the most hype, the significant changes to Jett, Sova, and Neon have also affected the competitive and solo-queue meta. Between the nerf of Jett and Sova, Neon's buff is a ray of hope for the players.

Neon can become an influential pick from Valorant patch 4.08

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS titles among gamers and the concurrent daily player count is the real proof of that. In combination with Agents' abilities, tactical shooting makes this game different from other FPS titles. Moreover, the developers' constant hard work and effort to keep the game fresh and entertaining has made it more exciting.

With the release of patch 4.08 yesterday, the developers have announced the start of Episode 4 Act 3 of the game. Players have already started their grind for the new Act and are experiencing new changes. The latest update has seen significant modifications, including the Neon buff.

Neon's new changes

Here are the changes that have been made to Neon in the latest Valorant update:

General

Battery energy received upon killing an enemy increased 25%>>>100%

High Gear

Slide cannot be cast during equip delay

Velocity restriction removed

Neon can now slide sideways and forward and only requires that she is moving

Energy drain increased 6.7/s>>>10/s

Fast Lane

Wall damage removed

How can it affect the game?

Neon is the fastest Agent in Valorant. With her High Gear (E) ability, she can surprise her opponents as she sometimes becomes hard to take down. However, the recent changes will surely impact the competitive and solo-queue meta.

The recent changes to High Gear will make it more influential as she can now move in different directions, which will surely make her more versatile in the game.

It will be quite difficult to predict her movement and Neon players can use this opportunity to outclass her opponent. Though the energy drain increased from 6.7/s to 10/s, the Filipino Agent can still impact the game with this ability.

Developers have also removed the ally damage of her Fast Lane (C). This is a very significant buff for Neon. This change is intended to push Fast Lane into a more attractive option for the Agent, or an ally, by preventing the disruptive portion of doing incidental damage and adding a bit of safety moving forward.

Since the new update, Jett has become less aggressive due to the Tailwind (E) nerf. Players who prefer to play aggressively and need a fast-mobility Agent for that can rely on Neon as well. Though it is quite difficult for an Operator user to execute the same aggressive gameplay with Neon, for an assaulter, the Filipino Agent can be a perfect replacement for Jett.

However, it will be interesting to see how players and teams adapt to these new changes and come up with some exciting Neon gameplay in the upcoming events.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

