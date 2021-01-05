Neptune parts ways with Immortals’ Valorant roster after contract ends

With the Valorant 2021 Champions Tour right around the corner, the Immortals roster seems to be in dire straits.

Recent developments show that Jason “Neptune” Tran has parted ways with the organization and will look for opportunities elsewhere.

As Neptune is quite versatile with his play style, he will be able to fit into any given role, even though the 18-year-old has primarily played sentinels for Immortals.

“My contract has come to an end with @Immortals; I would like to thank them for all the achievements and experiences we had. I am now looking for a new team to grind with! I am comfortable and flexible playing any agent.”

Immortals have two empty slots in Valorant roster

Neptune leaving the Immortals Valorant roster will not be the first time the company has benched one of its regulars from the starting lineup.

A few weeks ago, after the conclusion of the First Strike Valorant event in North America, Immortals benched duelist Jason “jmoh” Mohandessi.

Though he was still under contract at the time, it now seems like the organization will let him go too, along with Neptune.

In a recent tweet Immortals wrote:

“Heading into 2021, we're parting ways with @neptunensic and @jmohGG. We're grateful to have had them on the team, and we're wishing them the best.”

Before benching jmoh, and prior to the start of the First Strike qualifiers, Immortals had also ended the contracts of Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk and Quan “Dicey” Tran as both went to 100 Thieves.

Asuna went on to become an integral part of the 100 Thieves’ line-up, helping them win the entire First Strike tournament.

Immortals will look to completely revamp its roster in the coming weeks and get its line-up competition-ready heading into the Valorant 2021 Champions Tour.