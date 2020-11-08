Results from Valorant First Strike - NSG Closed Qualifiers and schedule for the Grand Finale 

The action-packed Semifinals of the Valorant First Strike NSG Qualifiers shellshocked fans and experts alike.

The Quarterfinals and the Semifinals of the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers were held on the same day. The stage was set for a cracking matchup between the top eight teams. This was the last shot these teams had in order to qualify for Valorant First Strike Finals through the NSG Tournaments.

In a dramatic turn of events, the favorites became the underdogs, and the winners of the Open Qualifiers did not make it to the semis. Perhaps one of the biggest upsets of the tournament was Cloud9 Blue losing to Renegades in the Semifinals. Similarly, the number one team in North America, Sentinels, did not make it to the final either.

Quarterfinals results from Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers

The grand occasion kicked off with Cloud9 Blue going up against Renegades in the first Quarterfinals. Fans and experts were pretty confident that Cloud9 would soar past their opponents. However, as fate would have it, C9 Blue was whitewashed in the Quarterfinals 2-0. Thus, Cloud9 Blue went from winning the Open Qualifiers to getting eliminated in the Quarterfinals of Valorant First Strike Closed Qualifiers.

That was just the beginning of the unexpected narrative which followed. The second match in the Valorant First Strike Closed Qualifiers was between Envy and Complexity. Envy was one of the finalists in the Open Qualifiers, so it was up to them to put on a show. They sublimely did that, eliminating Complexity from the tournament.

Sentinels were looking to avenge their defeat in the Valorant First Strike Open Qualifiers. However, they were up against another sleeping-giant, T1. This was one of the most closely contested matches in the Quarterfinals. In the end, Sentinels made it to the Semifinals with a 2-1 victory over T1.

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and 100 Thieves was deliciously calculative with their approach. Perhaps the Valorant First Strike Closed Qualifier Quarterfinals' main attraction was the rematch between TSM and 100 Thieves.

In the Open Qualifiers, TSM thrashed 100 Thieves 2-0 in the Quarterfinals. 100 Thieves politely similarly returned the favor when it mattered the most. They went on to defeat TSM 13-7 on Ascent and 15-13 on Haven, sealing a 2-0 victory.

Semifinals results from Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers

Compared to the Quarterfinals, the Semifinals of the Valorant First Strike Closed Qualifiers were much more predictable. 100 Thieves went up against Sentinels, while Envy faced Renegades.

Envy looked to make history by qualifying for the Grand Finals for the second time in a row. However, Renegades had the momentum on their side after beating a team like Cloud9. It gave them that extra yard of confidence needed to take on a team like Envy.

Renegades sealed the first Semifinals map on Ascent 13-11. This is where Envy decided to show what they were actually capable of. Envy routed Renegades on the second map (Split) with an astounding scoreline of 13-4. From here on, Envy ran rampant with confidence and trounced Renegades 13-3 on Bind. Undoubtedly, Envy created history by reaching the Finals twice in quick succession.

The Semifinals match between 100 Thieves and Sentinels is being touted as the best match of the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament. The finals scoreline was 2-1 in favor of 100 Thieves, and it reflects the grit and determination they showed throughout the Closed Qualifiers.

100 Thieves were off to a flying start as they defeated Sentinels 13-7 on the first map (Bind). However, Sentinels bounced back with a 13-10 scoreline on Split, making it 1-1 in the best of three format.

.@100Thieves close out the evening and the series with a 13-10 Haven victory, securing their spot in the #FirstStrike Closed Qualifier Finals against @Envy tomorrow afternoon! pic.twitter.com/D6BPRz8nCb — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) November 8, 2020

The final match was played on Haven, and it was perfectly balanced with a scoreline of 7-5 in favor of 100 Thieves before the swap. Nevertheless, after the swap, 100 Thieves put on a show to remember. The final map ended with a 13-10 scoreline, and 100 Thieves went on to the finals of the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers.

In the last week 100 Thieves has won a Fortnite title



Re-entered Call of Duty with the LA Thieves for CDL



And now got revenge and taken out TSM in Valorant, solidifying their spot for the First Strike main event in NA, the biggest Valorant event to date — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 8, 2020

The meteoric rise of 100 Thieves is absolutely unprecedented. As Jake Lucky stated in his Tweet, 100 Thieves have achieved so much in the past week. They won a Fortnite title, re-entered Call of Duty with the LA Thieves for CDL, and now are on their way to qualify for the Valorant First Strike Finals.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers - Grand Finale

100 Thieves vs. Envy is going to be the defining match of the Valorant First Strike Closed Qualifiers. To catch the action live, tune in to nerdstgamers on Twitch TV. Experts are heavily favoring 100 Thieves to win the tournament and become the first team to qualify for Valorant First Strike.

The match is scheduled for 8th November 2020, and it starts from 5:00 PM EST. Hopefully, both these teams will put up a good show in the finals and give us a match to remember.