Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch: schedule and teams

Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch is one of the latest events being organized by Twitch, and it is scheduled to start on 6th November 2020.

Recently, Twitch updated their Twitter followers about the event with a short video. This Valorant charity event will feature ten teams from across Europe representing their respective countries.

The first round of qualifiers for the Valorant First Strike tournaments have commenced worldwide. Cloud9 Blue took the advantage in the North America - NSG Tournament, but all eyes will now be on the teams that lost, as they will have a second shot at qualifying for First Strike.

As for Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch, Riot Games and Twitch have opened up about this recent charity tournament, that is set to boast a prize pool of USD 100,000. Simultaneously, all streamers and players representing the various countries have been revealed on Twitter.

How to watch the Valorant Spike Nations Of Twitch?

These ten teams will all have a captain from each region. The tournament will start on 6th November at 3 AM PT / 6 PM ET. The brackets for the tournament have not been announced yet.

The following countries are going to be a part of Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch - United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Nordics, Poland, Turkey, and Portugal.

Twitch Esports also mentioned on Twitter that fans would need to vote for their team to give them a chance to compete in 1 of 4 wild-card games. For instance, fans supporting the team from the United Kingdom need to add #SpikeGBR in their Tweets. This is a chance for the fans to vote for their nation to compete in the Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch tournament.

To watch the tournament, fans simply need to tune in to the VALORANT Esports EU channel on Twitch. The tournament will start on 6th and finish on 8th November.

Teams for Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch

United Kingdom

Onscreen

Flights

SoMarcus

TBA

Connor Ball

Germany

KalleTrilluxe

zonixxsc

Solaaaa

rAx1337

nookyyy

Spain

Horcus

popifreshh

Blackelespanolito

hitboxking

leviathan

France

Jbzz

Skyyart

bazy_

Zerator

HyP_TV

Italy

terenas

EduCos

stermytv

manuelito

Sparkercs

Russia

Exileshow

1mpala

7ssk7

gamelifeow

Buster

Nordics

AverageJonas

Noizeeeh

GosuPeak

Orb

Anomaly

Poland

LotharHS

Al3XANDRAs

inet_saju

FaminaMeow

xype1337

Turkey

Kerimhan

wtcN

LEGOO

Rip

Rogu

Portugal

MeetTheMyth

TugaTV

K0mpa

Darkzone

turlinnole

Thus, Valorant Spike Nations of Twitch is a great opportunity for the entire community to vote for their nation. With all the new servers that have been set up globally, Valorant is blooming into a worldwide competitive superpower.

