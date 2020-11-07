Valorant First Strike - NSG Closed Qualifiers - results and schedule for quarterfinals and semifinals 

Before the Quarterfinals for the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Closed Qualifiers begins, it's time to have a closer look at the top 8 teams.

Out of 16 teams, eight have progressed through the group stages into the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Closed Qualifiers. The big names, including Sentinel, TSM, 100 Thieves, T1, Envy, Complexity, Renegades, and Cloud9 Blue, will duke it out in the Quarterfinals.

With the conclusion of a plethora of events, it’s time for another look at the rankings, with some big movers, and some teams just barely clinging onto previously secure spots. Here are the #VALORANT Regional Rankings for November 2nd, 2020.



📰 Read more: https://t.co/nNJr4k0F4I pic.twitter.com/E1Qkc9uxON — THESPIKE.GG (@THESPIKEGG) November 2, 2020

It's Day 3 of the @PlayVALORANT #FirstStrike Closed Qualifiers, and we've got a day packed with VALORANT starting at 1pm ET/10am PT.



Get a taste of yesterday's action with our Sweet Plays presented by @mikeandike, and peep the broadcast schedule below 👇 pic.twitter.com/y3cBAwkUJJ — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) November 6, 2020

Unlike the Open Qualifiers, this will be the last shot for teams to qualify for Valorant First Strike through the NSG Tournament. After day three, the action resumed, and saw 100 Thieves, T1, Envy, and Renegades qualify through the lower bracket finals.

Let's sum up all the action that we saw in day three of the Valorant First Strike - NSG Closed Qualifiers so far.

Results and top performers in the Valorant First Strike - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers Day Three

Day three saw Cloud9 Blue facing 100 Thieves in Group A, from where 100 Thieves lost and went on to face Luminosity Gaming. Similarly, in Group B, Complexity defeated Gen.G 2-0 in the Upper Finals, after which Gen.G lost to T1 (2-0) in the Lower Finals.

Experts and fans predicted that Gen.G would perform brilliantly, however, it was not to be, as they failed to manage a spot in the Quarterfinals.

Likewise, the Sentinels came back with a bang, after defeating Envy 2-0 in the Group C Upper Finals. However, Envy managed to keep their hopes to qualify for Valorant First Strike alive, as they defeated Dignitas 2-1 in the Lower Finals.

The action in Group D featured TSM surpassing Renegades 2-1 in the Upper Finals. However, Renegades managed to get a 2-0 victory against The Slimy Boogermen to qualify for the Quarterfinals.

After three days of action, Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk is leading with the K/D/A charts with a record of 143/131/30. Following swiftly in the second spot is Alexander "retrQ" Kadan from Renegades, with a K/D/A of 133/101/26

Starting off the weekend with some observing tonight - Envy vs Sentinels in the @PlayVALORANT Closed Qualifiers!



Standing Desk + Observing is my new secret pic.twitter.com/TWgInPvAuY — Heather 'sapphiRe' Garozzo (@sapphiReGG) November 7, 2020

The players to look out for in this tournament would be Tyson "TenZ" Ngo from C9, TSM's Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik, and Matthew "WARDELL" Yu. Jay Sinatraa Won from Sentinels and Spencer "Hiko" Martin will try their best to redeem themselves, after their loss in the Valorant First Strike NSG Open Qualifiers.

Scheduled and timing for Valorant First Strike - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers

Image Credits - vlr.gg

The Quarterfinals and semifinals will be hosted on the same day. The Quarterfinals begin from 3 PM EST on 7th November 2020.

The schedule for the Quarterfinals are as follows -

Cloud9 Blue vs. Renegades - 3 PM EST

Complexity vs. Envy - 3 PM EST

Sentinels vs. T1 - 6 PM EST

100 Thieves vs. TSM - 6 PM EST

Experts have predicted that the match between 100 Thieves and TSM will be intense, as 100 Thieves lost to TSM in the Open Qualifiers. However, it is best not to expect the same outcome, as 100 Thieves seem to be in great form.

On the other hand, fans are excited to see Sentinels (number one Valorant team in NA) performing better, and with renewed purpose. However, going up against T1 will not be easy.

The Valorant First Strike - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers Semifinals are scheduled to begin from 9 PM EST. To catch the action live, tune in to nerdstgamers and nerdstgamers2 on Twitch.

