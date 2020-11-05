Results from Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers Day One

Find out what happened in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers group stages.

After the recently conducted Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Open Qualifiers, this Closed Qualifier comes as a second shot at redemption for all the teams that lost. With names like 100 Thieves, Sentinels, Luminosity Gaming, Complexity, Cloud9 Blue, and several others involved, this event is proving to be an intense experience.

📢 First Strike North America Closed Qualifiers - Powered by @nerdstgamers is starting in less than 10 minutes.



Make sure to follow all the action here: https://t.co/1BBbnppTbB



📺https://t.co/WYNgtZX6ou

📺https://t.co/ElKLpWrKbX



Make sure to also use our Prediction feature. pic.twitter.com/omFf8CZ9Qq — THESPIKE.GG (@THESPIKEGG) November 4, 2020

There are 16 teams taking part in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers. Day one actually turned out to be much more enjoyable than the fans expected.

Experts were spot on with their predictions, as Cloud9 Blue, 100 Thieves, Gen.G Esports, and Complexity won in the first upper semifinals round. The Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifier started on 4th November 2020, and the finals are scheduled to take place on 9th November 2020.

Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifier - Day #1

The format for Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers is relatively straightforward. Each group will have four teams, out of which two will progress to the Quarterfinals.

There will be two upper semifinals, with a lower bracket for the teams that lose. After that, there will be an upper bracket finals and a lower bracket finals. The winners of both the finals will progress to the next round.

Image Credits - Reddit

There are currently four groups in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifier:

Group A: Cloud9 Blue, 100 Thieves, Luminosity Gaming, and XSET.

Group B: Gen.G Esports, Equinox Esports, T1, and Complexity.

Group C: Sentinels, Envy, Spot Up, and Dignitas.

Group D: TSM, Built By Gamers, The Slimy Boogermen, and Renegades.

While Group A and Group B had their semi-final matches on 4th November, Group C and D will play theirs on 5th November 2020.

Results from Day #1 Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifier

Group A

Image Credits - vlr.gg

The action kicked off with Group A, as Cloud9 Blue was matched against XSET, and 100 Thieves took on Luminosity Gaming. Unlike the Open Qualifiers, there were very few upsets in the first round upper semi-finals. Both Cloud9 Blue and 100 Thieves managed to pick up 2-0 victories over their opponents.

The upper finals for Group A will thus be contested between Cloud9 Blue and 100 Thieves. This will be one of the matches to keep an eye out for in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers.

Luminosity won the lower round against XSET, and have progressed to the lower finals. Cloud9 Blue vs. 100 Thieves is scheduled for 6th November 2020, with the lower finals scheduled to commence shortly after.

Group B

Image Credits - vlr.gg

In Group B, Gen.G was matched up against Equinox, while T1 was up against Complexity. This group was an intriguing one, as it was quite closely matched. Nevertheless, Gen.G went on to secure the first spot in the upper finals, after beating Equinox 2-1.

On the other hand, surprisingly, T1 lost to Complexity 2-0. This was rather unexpected, as fans and experts both tipped T1 to coast through. However, T1 beat Equinox in the lower round, and have progressed to the lower finals.

This then means that the upper finals will be contested between Gen.G and Complexity, and is scheduled for 6th November 2020. T1 will be waiting in the lower finals to get a shot at redemption in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers.

Group C

Image Credits - vlr.gg

The upper semifinals for both groups will commence today in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers. For Group C, the matches start from 12:00 PM PST/3:00 PM EST.

The Group C upper semifinals will have two matches - Envy vs. Spot Up, and Sentinels vs. Dignitas. All eyes will be on Envy and Sentinels, as these are the two teams that are favored to progress from Group C.

Group D

Image Credits - vlr.gg

The upper semifinals for Group D in the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers will start from 3:00 PM PST/6:00 PM EST. TSM will face Built By Gamers, while The Slimy Boogermen go up against Renegades. Fans had some interesting predictions for both Group C and D on Reddit.

Image Credits - Reddit

After Day #1 of the Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament - Closed Qualifiers, it looks like the rest of the teams are ready to duke it out for a spot in the quarterfinals. Fans and experts were a little surprised by T1's performance. However, it must be conceded that this tournament was expected to be an intense affair, considering that it provides teams a final opportunity to progress into the next level of the competition.

Fans need to tune in to Twitch channels - Nerdstgamers and Nerdstgamers2, to catch the action as it happens.

