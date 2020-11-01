TenZ emerges as top player in Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament

The Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament ended after five days of action-packed gameplay. Out of all the teams competing, Cloud9 Blue and Envy made it to the finals. In perhaps one of the most spectacular finishes, Cloud9 wrapped up the series with relative ease.

NA Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/vobLUh46GI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

Their team effort was undoubtedly appreciated, but Tyson "TenZ" Ngo was on a different level altogether. TenZ started the tournament with a good game, which allowed him to get into his groove. Cloud9 was pretty much dominant in every game they played. However, TenZ was instrumental in all their victories.

Tyson TenZ Ngo emerges as the best player in Valorant First Strike North America - NSG Tournament

In a recent video, TenZ opened up about being the best player in North America right now. As humble as always, TenZ mentions that he did not have any expectations going into the tournament. The number 1 spot on any Valorant leaderboard is prestigious, but TenZ likes to stay grounded.

He said, "Oh, I am number one in this leaderboard, using high IQ click bait strats is the best option." Going forward in the tournament, TenZ showed immense accuracy, especially on Ascent. When he was asked on his stream about his favorite map, it had to be Ascent.

TenZ managed a total of 389 kills in the Valorant First Strike North America NSG Tournament. He was also placed first in the NA rankings. Perhaps two of his seminal performances in the tournament was against TSM and Envy.

On Ascent against Envy, TenZ was the only player from Cloud9 to get 23 kills, which was more than anyone on the opponent team. Similarly, TenZ showed what he could do in those thrifty, economic round.

Reyna is the most economical Agent in Valorant, and TenZ picked her for both Semi-finals and the finals. He was extremely successful with Jett as well in the Valorant First Strike Tournament.

High seeds are generally matched with low seeds in the early rounds of a tournament to prevent the best teams from eliminating each other too early. So C9 will likely be matched with a very low seed, making their early bracket much easier to win — Drifloon Queen (@foXcollr) October 31, 2020

This victory for Cloud9 has set them up perfectly for the next Valorant First Strike North America - UMG Tournament. However, the pressure would be coming from all the teams that lost. Fans can expect Sentinels, 100 Thieves, and TSM retaliating in the upcoming tournament.

Nevertheless, TenZ is in the form of his life at the moment, and Cloud9 Blue will have to take advantage of this momentum in the imminent Valorant First Strike Finals.

