New datamined leaks reveal "Grenadier" as the possible codename for Valorant's next agent

Valorant might be getting a new agent codenamed “Grenadier”, according to the latest datamine reports. Shiick, who is a Valorant dataminer of decent repute, first posted about the excavated leak on Twitter.

New codename for a character : "Grenadier" — Shiick (@Shiick) May 11, 2021

Dataminers dig up game files for hidden information about the game. This is a tradition in any online game that receives periodic content updates.

Game developers often leave some traces of upcoming content in the strings of game files, much before the content makes its way into the game for all players to get their hands on. This is where the role of dataminers comes in. These excavators look for these elusive traces in the game files to discover information about upcoming content.

Datamine reveals new Valorant agent codenamed “Grenadier” in the game files

Shortly after Shiick’s tweet about his find, ValorLeaks, the most authentic dataminer in Valorant, confirmed the leak.

New Agent Codename: "Grenadier" | #VALORANT — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 11, 2021

As the codename “Grenadier” was found in the same file which contains codenames for all other agents, that most likely rules out “Grenadier” to be another codename for Raze.

Shiick also provided some context with the below tweet:

For context, it's in the same file with all the agents codenames, so it being another name for Raze is more than unlikely to me. https://t.co/S47A6sypk9 — Shiick (@Shiick) May 11, 2021

The Valorant community doesn't seem too welcoming about an agent who will introduce more explosives to the game, as can be derived from the agent’s codename. However, this may not be the case as codenames often don’t correspond to the actual abilities of the agent. Astra, having a codename of “Pain au raison” is a case in point.

Valorant developers confirmed at the beginning of 2021 that Valorant is expected to have a 20 agent pool before the end of 2021. The developers also confirmed that after the release of Yoru, Valorant wouldn't witness the addition of another duelist for a while.

The sequence of the release of previous agents makes it highly likely for the new agent codenamed “Grenadier” to be a sentinel. But this is merely speculation. The Valorant community is waiting, as more details will slowly start to be uncovered about this new agent.