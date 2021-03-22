New datamined leaks suggest “Coach Slots” are coming to Valorant in the next patch update

Valorant data miners play a big part in helping the community get excited about upcoming updates. They excavate the games’ existing data to find source files on an update that Riot is planning to make in future patches.

ValorantLeaks has been datamining Valorant patches ever since the game had its official launch back in June 2020. Over the last few months, he has revealed a lot of upcoming changes to the game before the official patch, including cosmetic releases, Agent teasers, and even soon-to-arrive gameplay changes to the shooter.

ValorantLeaks, who has been quite accurate with his datamine reveals, recently leaked that a new type of XP system will be coming to Valorant very soon. He also stated that some added competitive changes will make their way to the game in the upcoming patches.

Coach Slots will be coming soon. | #VALORANT



Each team will possibly have multiple coach slots. pic.twitter.com/acMk9MZciR — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 21, 2021

In a recent tweet, ValorantLeaks revealed that “Chach Slots” might just be on their way to the shooter with the upcoming patch, which is scheduled to go live next week.

ValorantLeaks even suggested that each team will have multiple coach slots when the update officially hits the servers.

Coach Slots might be on their way to Valorant

hope it's not a surprise but coach slots are on the way. we're excited for coaches to be a bigger part of matches. — Riley Yurk (@rileyurk) February 23, 2021

Ever since the Valorant’s competitive scene officially took off, there have been a lot of coaches from professional organizations who wanted Riot to implement coaching slots in the game.

NRG's coach Chet "Chet" Singh is one of the many individuals who have been vocal about this competitive change to Valorant. Fortunately, the Valorant devs have responded to the demands by saying that they are experimenting with this update and will be implementing the change in the near future.

Advertisement

Riot Games had previously revealed that a party size larger than five calls for extensive client work, and the state in which Valorant is at the moment only allows a ten-man party.

This limitation in team size has affected the competitive scene of the game the most, as it bars coaches and analysts from inspecting the game while it’s going on live.

basically a spectator who can only look at first person views for one side. think like a 6th person on the team that is always dead — Andy (@Im_AndyJ) March 21, 2021

Like CS: GO's coaching rules, Valorant only lets coaches view games at a delayed time. However, with dedicated slots, coaches will not have to rely on screen-sharing or any other workaround for the issue.

Advertisement

Moreover, allowing coaches and analysts to spectate their players live can lead to comms abuse, so Riot will need to implement a set of rules for them once the update hits.

Coaches should only be allowed to communicate with the team at halftime and during tactical timeouts, but not between rounds.