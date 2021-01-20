Game-breaking bug on Valorant’s Ascent is causing Agent abilities to fall through the map

Game-breaking bugs and Valorant have always had a special relationship with each other, as with every new update comes a completely new set of bugs and exploits.

Earlier, there was a discussion about how Yoru’s Gatecrash ability was causing instant death in certain situations in Icebox. The players would fall through the map taking unnecessary fall damage to resurface a moment later to have the Agent die instantly.

It seems that instead of Agents, Agent abilities are falling through the Valorant map, Ascent, making them completely useless.

In a recent tweet, a Twitter user named Crashmaaate showed just how game-breaking this Valorant bug is in an in-game clip.

The player was shown to be using the duelist Phoenix, and after tossing out his molotov ability HotHands, it seemed that the ability completely dropped through the ground and out of sight.

This makes the molly completely useless, and the bug in Valorant’s Ascent ruins the gameplay experience for many.

The Valorant Ascent bug is not limited to Phoenix

Messed around with some other agents and here's what also clips under:



Killjoy molly

Viper molly and orb

Sova recon and shock dart

Cypher cage

Raze grenade and ult

Brimstone molly



Don't own Yoru but would assume it works with his flash too — Crash (not a caster) (@CrashMaaate) January 19, 2021

The most annoying part about this new Valorant bug is that it’s not exclusive to Phoenix.

Crashmaaate, in a follow-up tweet, revealed that he had tried out other Agents on Ascent to see if the bug persisted, and unfortunately, it did.

The Valorant player charted the issue for the following abilities:

This bug breaks the game in more ways than one and hampers Valorant’s competitive integrity immeasurably in pro play and standard matchmaking.

Though the bug is only present in one particular spot in Ascent, that place is rather an important one in putting out smokes and damaging abilities. And Riot does indeed need to fix this issue as soon as possible.