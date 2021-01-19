Valorant players report Yoru teleport ability bug that results in instant death

Valorant players have now discovered a strange bug associated with Yoru's Gatecrash ability, which teleports the player out of bounds and kills them instantly.

The Valorant Patch Update 2.0 has brought in multiple bugs into the game. The introduction of the latest agent Yoru, was bound to have bugs that the devs might have overlooked.

While Yoru possesses some glitches that overpower him, one particular bug has become a nightmare for players trying out this new agent.

u/amcaaa had a post showcasing the bug he encountered during a competitive match.

Streamer iSachman also clipped a part of his live stream. He also encountered the same bug in the Icebox map.

There's a devastating Yoru bug in #VALORANT that could just ruin your next round 😳



Players are being teleported under the map due to an issue with his Gatecrash ability.



At first, it was thought that this was an issue with the Icebox map only. Icebox was the latest map of Valorant and has been tweaked recently. The suspicions were justified.

However, Youtuber Anitech also came forward with the same issue, but this time in the map of Haven.

What's the cause of this bug in Valorant, and how to avoid it?

The possible cause of this bug is due to the Gatecrash ability solely. Previously, it was thought that the Icebox map or the Yoru ultimate might have been causing this strange error. However, both of these possibilities can now be cancelled out.

The only common link is the timing of using the ability. It's observed that all three players were using the Gatecrash ability right after it had just expired.

The expected result should have been a successful teleport or no teleport at all.

Image via Reddit

Reddit user TacticalTam came up with a possible reason behind such an error. He explained how the Gatecrash orb drifts under the map for mere visuals right after expiring. The slight extended Gatecrash ability time causes the player to be thrown under the map. This might be the only thing leading to the error.

Image via Reddit

To avoid the bug from Valorant matches for the time being, always check the time remaining for the Gatecrash to expire. Teleport if there's time before teleporting to the desired location.

Valorant devs have not yet responded to the bug. The bug is game-breaking and is causing trouble to many other players now. It should be fixed soon in the upcoming patches.

