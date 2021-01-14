Yoru gameplay guide and outplay tricks in Valorant

The newest Valorant agent, Yoru, is already out in the game, and he has brought with him, a couple of outplaying tricks that can perplex enemies.

This new agent is unlike any other duelist in the game. While other duelists are equipped with damaging abilities and powers that can pressurize the opponents head-to-head, Yoru has the specialty being more of a lurker.

Talking about his abilities, it is important to know the fundamentals of using each power.

How to use Yoru's Abilities in Valorant:

Fakeout: The Fakeout ability, also known as the decoy footstep ability, is equipped with the 'C' key by default. It can be triggered in two ways - a right-click and a left-click.

To make the footsteps go ahead instantly, one needs to left-click. With the right-click, the footsteps are placed at a particular location, but not triggered. This can be triggered later from anywhere on the map using the F key.

Always remember that if the Fake steps hit a wall, they stop making sounds.

A maximum of two Fakeouts can be bought in a round of Valorant.

Blindside: This is a flashing ability. A Valorant player can purchase two flashes in a round. The flash is unlike any of the others in the game. When triggered with the left click, the flash only works if the ball of flash strikes a surface on the map, as otherwise, it will go to waste.

An important thing to note about this flash is that the enemies are only able to spot the flash after it bounces of a surface.

Gatecrash: This is the teleporting ability. Being a signature ability, it is gifted to Yoru at the start of every round in Valorant. There are two ways to use this particular ability, similar to Fakeout.

Use the left click to launch the Gatecrash in a particular direction until it reaches a deadend.

Use the right click to place the Gatecrash at a particular location.

Press the Gatecrash button (E) again to teleport to the location where the Gatecrash bulb is present.

Dimensional Drift: This is Yoru's ultimate, and it requires seven points to utilise. The ultimate makes Yoru invincible and invisible to the enemies for a certain amount of time. However, enemies can still see Yoru during his ultimate if he's too close to the enemy Valorant player.

Remember that the faint circle surrounding Yoru is the boundary, within which enemies can spot him during his ultimate.

Tricks and Combos to use with Yoru in Valorant:

Make sure the Gatecrash doesn't slip away along a wall:

Not always will the Gatecrash stop at a corner. If the teleporter is launched at a certain angle, it might ride along the wall and slip away towards the site entrance.

This might hamper the plan totally, and damage the purpose of placing the Gatecrash. Make sure to trigger the teleporter at an angle where it will definitely meet a corner.

Before teleporting, make sure to pick the correct angle:

When using the Gatecrash ability, Yoru will place himself at an angle parallel to the angle prior to teleportation. So make sure to look at the correct angle before teleporting. Try it out in The Range to get completely familiarized with the concept. (The same concept is used for Omen's teleportation). This is an essential tip as the teleportation produces a sound cue.

Always place the Gatecrash at a safe location before going in for a gunfight:

The Gatecrash ability can be used as a backup plan. If the team decides to take on a heavy battle and enter the site, always remember to leave a Gatecrash before committing. This way, if things get out of hand, and the only choice is retreating, having the teleport will certainly come in handy.

Use the Ultimate x Gatecrash combo to easily escape from an enemy or scout sites:

This combo is very useful. Regardless of whether this is a glitch, one should know it while the feature lasts. The combo has been discussed and taught here.

Fakeouts are best used during clutching situations:

While many Valorant players may prefer using Fakeouts at the start of the rounds, it's actually more useful at the end of it. During clutch situations, if a Valorant player is cornered, Fakeouts can confuse the enemies to think the player has retreated.

Use the Gatecrash to fake teleport in Bind:

Till yesterday, only Omen could perform a fake teleport in the Bind map of Valorant. However, with the release of Yoru, fake teleporting has become much easier. Simply launch the Fakeout towards a teleport entrance. This could urge the enemies to believe that an agent teleported.

Use the Fakeout to trick enemies during Spike defuse:

When the enemy Valorant team has planted the spike and is waiting at post plant positions, the Fakeout can be used to confuse them. This works best during 1v1 situations.

Before going for a defuse, place the Fakeout close to a wall and facing towards it (This is done to make sure only 2-3 footsteps are heard). Then, trigger the Fakeout before simply rushing to the defuse.