Valorant patch 2.00 - Yoru Agent contract guide

Yoru is the latest Valorant Agent, joining the roster in Episode 2 - Act 1.
In the first act of the new Episode 2 - Formation, Valorant introduces the fifth duelist agent called Yoru. Yoru is from Japan and is inspired by the Japanese folklore of Yurei. His abilities are based on a stealth focus.
Yoru can be unlocked by activating and completing the Agent contract.
Yoru Valorant Agent contract
Like every valorant agent, Yoru’s contract consists of 10 tiers divided into 2 chapters. Yoru will be available as a playable agent after completing 5 tiers in chapter 1. His signature weapon would be unlocked after completing all 10 tiers across the 2 chapters.
Before playing a match, players need to go to the agent tab and activate Yoru’s contract. Players will gain experience points by playing matches and completing challenges. The experience points are added towards the agent contract progression as-well-as the battle pass progressing.
The battle pass of Episode 2 - Act 1 includes three new weapons skin set. They are the Infinity collection, the Outpost collection, and the Aerosol collection.
Let’s take a look at two chapters of Yoru’s Agent contract.
Chapter 1 Tier 1: Who's Next spray
Chapter 1 Tier 2: Valorant Yoru card
Chapter 1 Tier 3: Gatecrasher title
Chapter 1 Tier 4: Sharp Spray
Chapter 1 Tier 5: Yoru playable agent
Chapter 2 Tier 6: Dimensional Fragment gun buddy
Chapter 2 Tier 7: Yoru Spray
Chapter 2 Tier 8: Unmasked title
Chapter 2 Tier 9: Unmasked Lineage card
Chapter 2 Tier 10: Death Wish Sheriff signature weapon skin
Every tier of the agent contract unlocks a cosmetic item related to the agent.
Yoru’s reception was overwhelmingly positive. Fans have started to grind through the contract to play Yoru as soon as possible.Published 13 Jan 2021, 17:05 IST