How to bypass Yoru's ultimate exit animation to gain a massive advantage in Valorant

The release of Yoru in Valorant earlier today has led to discovering this exploit of the agent's ultimate. If used properly, this can totally change the game.

Yoru's ultimate is also known as Dimensional Drift. It is an invisible-invincible ability along with 25% extra speed. With this ability, a player can easily enter a site to gather information. It can even be used as bait for the rest of the team.

Right after the Dimensional Drift ends, the agent takes a while before it can finally equip a gun to shoot at enemies. This delay is necessary because its absence can lead to Yoru's death if spotted by the enemy.

However, with this new trick, a player can easily bypass the animation to make things much easier for Yoru in Valorant.

User u/hard-check on Reddit posted a video showing how the Ulti can be canceled, and the agent can teleport immediately, leaving no room for casualties:

Also, Read: Yoru vs. other agents in Valorant and how to counter him.

How to use this Yoru's ultimate exploit in Valorant?

To use it, simply leave a Gatecrash at a safe spot (away from enemies). Once it's done, use the ultimate to enter the site and gather as much information as possible before the duration runs out. Once done, press the ultimate button (X) and Gatecrash button (E) simultaneously.

This way, the animation for canceling the ultimate and teleportation will happen simultaneously to escape enemies quickly.

Advertisement

This can help in various ways. The most useful way is to scout the site before a battle. A lot of information about the enemy's whereabouts can be gathered with this trick.

Another advantage is to escape from the enemy's sight. Reyna Valorant players might have faced this issue in Valorant during the use of Dismiss ability. The slight delay of weapon equip can lead to Reyna's death if the enemy follows her. Omen's ultimate cancellation has the same story.

However, with this trick, even with the enemy spotting his ultimate, Yoru can teleport to a safer place and take on the battle with a gun in hand.

This is how Reddit reacted to the exploit:

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

It would be interesting to know if Valorant developers intentionally added this feature to the game. While it does increase Yoru's power massively, the feature feels like a bug overpowering the new agent. If it is a bug, players can expect a hotfix of this exploit in the upcoming updates of Valorant.