Potential new Agent teasers may have been found in Valorant maps after patch 2.03 update

With Valorant’s Episode 2 - Act 2 almost upon us, fans can start getting excited about the new Agent that will be arriving in a few days' time.

And with the new update going live with patch 2.03, Riot Games might have just added some teasers related to their upcoming Agent, who is all set to be a Controller.

Riot often teases the arrival of upcoming Agents by providing players with Easter Eggs on maps with each new update. Moreover, one of the Battle Pass cards in each of the Acts worked as indicators for the new upcoming Agent, and that will remain so this time around.

🔻Agent Teaser Found!🔻



Haven Defender Spawn!



Seems to match the theme of the R4kiya player card!



Hayley from Discord found it! — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 17, 2021

In a recent tweet, the Valorant Lore // Art Discord community may have discovered a possible teaser for the upcoming Agent. It was initially discovered in the defender’s spawn point in Haven.

The bright shiny dot, which the community is now calling a floating Easter egg, was also seen on other maps.

Agent 15 Teaser



Embers have started to appear on different maps. These embers also are similar to Tier 38 on the Battle Pass. Wonder what these Embers do?



(Image Credits: @cynprel) — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 17, 2021

easter egg do agente novo né? acabei de ver na ascent abrindo uma personalizada — Jair (@JairRobertoSS) February 17, 2021

The potential tease was also found in Icebox and Practice Range. As it mimics an extraterrestrial object, it kind of stays in line with what the Valorant devs have stated about the upcoming agent:

“we’re trying to push the boundaries when it comes to Agent abilities in VALORANT, and so far, everything we’ve thrown at you has been less disruptive than we thought they’d be. That said, our next Controller is a cosmic shift from the play patterns you’ve grown accustomed to. This one is for all you “galaxy brain” players out there that like to study everything that happens on a map.”

New Valorant Agent and Bridge Between Worlds

The Bridge Between Worlds might just be the teaser for the next Agent (Image via Riot Games)

The Easter egg is quite reminiscent of extraterrestrial galactic stars found on the Bridge Between Worlds player card, which is present in the current Act’s Battle Pass.

The Valorant devs have made it a point to tease upcoming Agents with player cards in the previous Act, and the Bridge Between Worlds might just be the teaser for the next one.

It’s also rumored that the new Agent might have his/her origins set in Ghana. However, there is no solid lead on that, and Valorant fans will have to wait for an official word from Riot to get any further information.