Valorant dev confirms the next Agent to be a controller, who might originate from Africa

On the Valorant State of the Agents, February 2021 release, a character producer confirmed that the next agent would be of the “Controller” class.

Currently, Valorant is in the first act of Episode 2: Formation. As with every new act, a new agent is to be added to the Valorant roster, and fans are speculating a lot about the upcoming Agent.

On a previous podcast, Riot Games confirmed that the agent of Act 2 won’t be a duelist. Since no new Controllers were added to the game post-launch, fans were speculating that the next agent could be a controller.

The new Valorant Controller agent

Valorant agents can be classified into one of four roles based on playstyle. They are Duelist, Initiator, Sentinel, and Controller. The game launched with 10 agents and a new agent was added with every act. The agents added post-launch were Reyna, Killjoy, Skye, and Yoru.

There are currently three Controller agents. They are Brimstone, Omen, and Viper. Riot Games have been working to make the controller type more accessible. Both Brimstone and Omen have received buffs recently, and the developers have promised a buff to Viper too.

Regarding the new agent’s ability, the producer said:

we’re trying to push the boundaries when it comes to Agent abilities in VALORANT, and so far, everything we’ve thrown at you has been less disruptive than we thought they’d be. That said, our next Controller is a cosmic shift from the play patterns you’ve grown accustomed to. This one is for all you “galaxy brain” players out there that like to study everything that happens on a map.

The mention of celestial terms such as “cosmic shift” and “galaxy brain’ might be more than what it seems, and could be hinting towards the character’s powerset.

The hints behind the next Valorant agents

Valorant has a tendency to tease the next agent with a player card in the battle pass.

Episode 1 Act 1 Tier 48 player card “Vertraulich Card” teased Killjoy and her turret.

Episode 1 Act 2 Tier 48 player card “The Way Forward Card” teased Skye and her hawk.

Episode 1 Act 3 Tier 38 player card “Secret Lineage Card” teased Yoru and his mask.

Naturally, the fans looked toward the player cards in the battle pass.

The tier 38 player card "Bridge Between Worlds" seems particularly interesting. It contains what seems like star charts. The trees towards the bottom are similar to the African savanna trees.

In another recent announcement, the new Night Market, might also be hinting towards the new agent.

...Also a symbol for qualities associated with kings. Adinkrahene is reportedly the inspiration for the design of the other symbols."



This comes from Ashoka and @NotToDisturb on the Discord server! — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) February 11, 2021

The Night Market Image also contains the letters GHA along with the dates 2/10/2021 and 2/23/2021. The dates might be of the time period of the Night Market, however, the GHA is interesting. The letters GHA could be hinting towards the agent being from the African country of Ghana.

The abilities of the agent could be something related to cosmic space, according to the teases.

Next Agent is a Controller | #VALORANT



~ That said, our next Controller is a cosmic shift from the play patterns you’ve grown accustomed to. This one is for all you “galaxy brain” players out there that like to study everything that happens on a map. pic.twitter.com/6oXlQ8LimN — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 12, 2021

The next agent will be a Controller. Being described as a "cosmic shift"... 🤔



We will learn more in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/Y7vtdMSoEE — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) February 12, 2021

More details regarding the agent and everything else is expected to be revealed, leading up to the Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 release in March 2021.