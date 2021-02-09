Could the next Valorant map be set in the African Savanna?

Riot Games might just have teased the next Valorant map location in the Episode 2 Act 1 battle pass card.

In a recent Reddit post, Redditor u/Chroip did some digging regarding a certain player card included in the Episode 2 Act 1 battle pass. Following the logical argument presented by u/Chroip, fans can estimate that Riot is teasing the next Valorant map's location.

Upcoming Valorant maps and teases in the battle pass

Currently, there are five Valorant maps. Bind, Split, and Haven were launched with the game's release, and Ascent and Icebox were added to the map pool with Episode 1 Act 1 and Act 3, respectively.

Valorant Game Director Joseph Ziegler has addressed the topic of new maps in the game. On several occasions, he mentioned that the devs team targets to release at least seven maps as soon as possible.

Following the pattern of releasing maps with alternating acts, fans can speculate that a new arena might launch with Episode 2 Act 2. There have been several speculations and discussions regarding potential upcoming Valorant maps.

Vertraulich, The Way Forward, and Secret Lineage (Image via Riot Games|)

Riot is known to tease upcoming acts with battle pass player cards. All the teases are as follows:

Episode 1 Act 1 Tier 48 player card “Vertraulich Card” teased Killjoy and her turret.

Episode 1 Act 2 Tier 48 player card “The Way Forward Card” teased Skye and her hawk.

Episode 1 Act 3 Tier 48 player card “Secret Lineage Card” teased Yoru and his mask.

Following this pattern, it can be speculated that the publisher is teasing something related to Episode 2 Act 2 with either the Episode 2 Act 1 battle pass player card at Tier 38 or Tier 48.

Bridge Between Worlds and Corporate Takeover

The Tier 38 player card for the Episode 2 Act 1 battle pass is called Bridge Between Worlds, while the Tier 48 one is called Corporate Takeover.

Bridge Between Worlds and Corporate Takeover (Image via Riot Games)

Following the previous patterns, it can be speculated that the cards are teasing something related to the upcoming Valorant Episode 2 Act 2. The Bridge Between Worlds teases an African savanna location with the trees.

Interestingly, the card is called “ R4kiya” in the game files. The name is possibly inspired by Riot senior VFX artist Stefan “R4kiya” Jevremovic. Riot_R4kiya replied to the Reddit thread with “Interesting….” which could hint that u/Chroip is onto something.

Putting the two cards together, fans are speculating that the map could be set in a fictional African country with advanced science and technology, possibly based on the famed fictional nation of Wakanda from the Marvel Comics.

This African city could be what was teased with the Dev Diary by Creative Director David Nottingham.

Be it a new map or a new agent, fans are certainly excited for the upcoming Episode 2 Act 2.