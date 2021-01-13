Valorant Dev hints at new maps in 2021

On a recent live stream, Valorant Game Director Joseph Ziegler dropped hints about more maps possibly joining the Valorant map pool before the end of the year.

On January 11th, Tyler Erzberger, aka FionnOnFire, hosted a live stream hangout on the Valorant Twitch channel. He was joined by several Valorant developers, including Game Director Joseph Ziegler and Game Designer Sal Garazzo. The developers briefly touched upon different maps in Valorant, and they also dropped hints about any possible future maps.

The maps of Valorant and future locations

Currently, there are 5 maps in Valorant. They are Ascent, Bind, Heaven, Icebox, and Split. Among them, Bind, Heaven, and Split launched with the game, while Ascent and Icebox were launched in Episode 1 Act 1 and Act 3, respectively.

Missed our dev livestream this morning? No worries - you can watch the full VOD here for updates on the future of competitive, premium content, what's next for VALORANT esports, and more: https://t.co/VAR8eSLU2E — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 12, 2021

The developers mentioned that Split received the most updates throughout Episode 1. They even said that a future patch is incoming for Split.

Game Director Joseph Ziegler and Game Designer Sal Garazzo were asked about the future maps coming to the Valorant map pool. According to Joseph Ziegler, the team is aiming for more varieties of maps to include in the roster. They are targeting for at least seven maps to be available in the map pool.

Two new maps were introduced during Episode 1. One map was supposed to be introduced with each episode. Icebox was originally planned for Episode 2. Since each episode lasts for about 6 months, Episode 3 should be debuting around July 2021. A new map should be introduced with Episode 3.

If a new map debuts with Episode 3, that would take the map pool to six. However, developers released Icebox before the scheduled time. So it is quite possible for a 7th map to debut by the end of the year, completing the targetted 7 map pool, just in time for the Valorant Championship in December 2021.

Based on several easter eggs, it is possible to deduce the location of a potential new map. Currently, the top possible locations are Califonia and Papua New Guinea.

New Episode, fresh updates. Yoru, Controller balance, a slew of Competitive changes, and the rest. Read the full Patch Notes 2.0 here: https://t.co/FAzu8TSfbV pic.twitter.com/fAKDYRnRzP — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 12, 2021

Episode 2 act 1 released with major changes, including a revamped rank progression and leaderboard. However, fans are already looking forward to the next act of Episode 2: Formation.