New Valorant bug lets players destroy Cypher trips easily through walls

As Valorant gears up for its 8.0 patch, a new discovery within the community has sparked conversation online. Despite Riot Games' ongoing efforts to refine the gaming experience, a significant bug has been unearthed. A Twitter/X user@omengomen posted a way to break Cypher's trips through walls with surprising ease. While Riot Games has not officially acknowledged this issue, the community eagerly anticipates a solution in the upcoming patch.

Raising awareness about glitches aims to highlight the issue and should not in any way endorse exploiting them to compromise the integrity of Valorant gameplay. Exploiting in-game bugs may go against Riot Games' guidelines and result in an account ban.

New Valorant bug lets you destroy Cypher's trips through walls with a Classic pistol

Following the adjustments in patches 5.10 and 7.09, Cypher's abilities in Valorant have been revitalized, re-establishing his position as a dominant defensive agent. With his trips now extending 50% more and him gaining the ability to re-equip after tripping enemies, as well as a faster concussion effect, players are exploring new strategies to counter this Sentinel.

Only damage-dealing abilities can now break his trip wires, in contrast to the post-7.09 patch where any enemy Agent's abilities, like Fade's prowlers, that were capable of colliding with the Trapwires would break them. This enhancement allows Cypher to extend his trip wire beyond the vision cone of a chokepoint, effectively preventing enemy entry and creating significant trouble for Attackers.

Consequently, multiple strategies have been devised to break Cypher's seemingly unbreakable trips.

Breaking these trips through walls at first might appear like an ordinary game mechanic due to the existence of various wallbang spots on multiple maps. Players are allowed to deal damage to enemies and break their utilities through walls using weapons with medium and high penetration bullets.

However, a new technique allows players to breach a Spike site by easily breaking Cypher's trips with the Classic pistol, whose bullets cannot even penetrate walls. Therefore, this method constitutes an exploitation of a glitch.

Wallbanging B Site Cyper trip on Sunset

Cypher B Site Trip on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

Wallbang spot in B Main (Image via Valorant)

As the barrier drops and the round begins get to the front side of the stacked boxes in the Bottom Mid area on Sunset. Aim and shoot at the top left corner of the vent on the B Main wall to destroy the Cypher's trip placed at the B site chokepoint.

Wallbanging B Site Cyper trip on Breeze

Cypher B Site Trip on Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

Wallbang spot in B Window (Image via Valorant)

As the barrier drops and the round begins, climb the stairs to B Window on Breeze. Aim and shoot at the intersection of bricks under the cavity in the B Site wall to destroy the Cypher's trip placed at the B site chokepoint.

Wallbanging B Hookah Cyper trip on Bind

Cypher B Hookah Trip on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

Wallbang spot in B Market (Image via Valorant)

Before the round begins, line up the B Market right wall with the Blue door's wooden frame in front of Bind. As the barrier drops, aim and shoot at the top part of the far right plank to destroy the Cypher's trip placed in B Hookah.

