Amazon's first Valorant event in the region starts on July 14th 

Amazon is ready to host its first Valorant event in the region in partnership with The Esports Club.

The Esports Club is one of the renowned esports organizations in India. They have hosted multiple Valorant events in the recent past. TEC Gauntlet is currently going on and it will be a 4 season-long tournament. Last month they hosted Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open which was won by Samurai Esports.

This time they are coming up with the Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship in collaboration with Amazon. The Esports Team has announced the tournaments today and invited the teams:

Get ready for some high-octane Valorant action with the Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship! Do you have what it takes ?

Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship starting this week:

Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship is going to be played between July 14th and July 27th. A total of 128 teams will go head to head against each other for a prizepool of ₹3 Lakh. The tournament will be played in Single Elimination format.

Prize Pool:

The champion of the tournament will get ₹1,50,000. The runner-up will receive ₹1,00,000. The 3rd and 4th place team will receive ₹25,000 each.

In addition, the MVP of the Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship will receive a product from Amazon Partners. 'Play of the Tournament' will also get a product from Amazon.

Get ready for the Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship!

There can be only one champion with a prize pool of INR 3 Lakhs up for grabs!

Registrations now open on https://t.co/UD4zK4AS4Z !@amazonIN #Valorant #AmazonPrimeDay #TheEsportsClub #TEC #Esports pic.twitter.com/TNefWfEX01 — TheEsportsClub (@TheEsportsClub1) July 10, 2021

Registration:

Registration for the Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship is currently going on. Players can head to this website for more details about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship and also to register.

Amazon has hosted multiple tournaments in the past. But the Amazon Prime Day Valorant Championship is going to be their first Esports event in the region. There's also a special landing page for the event on Amazon as the advertisement of this tournament.

Valorant has gained immense popularity in the last one year. Fans can enjoy another exciting tournament starting July 14th when the top teams in India will compete for the ultimate crown. All matches will be streamed in The Esports Club's Youtube channel. The final will be played on July 27th during Amazon Prime Day.

