Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open: Samurai Esports emerge champions by beating Godlike Esports in the final

Samurai Esports have been crowned winners of Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open. They defeated Godlike Esports in the Grand Finals to claim the title.

Samurai Esports reached the Grand Finals beating Enigma Gaming in the Semi-Final. They beat Enigma Gaming with a 2-0 scoreline. Godlike Esports went up against Team Fangs in the Semi-Finals and secured a flawless victory to secure their place in the Grand-Finals.

The two teams faced each other in the Grand Finals, and Samurai Esports clinched a hard fought victory over Godlike Esports.

Samurai Esports vs Godlike Esports, Grand-Final, Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open:

Samurai Esports and Godlike Esports faced each other in a best-of-five tie in the Grand Finals of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open. The five Valorant maps that were selected for the final following the map veto process were:

Haven

Bind

Ascent

Icebox

Split

Samurai Esports vs Godlike Esports Selected Maps (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 1: Haven

Samurai Esports started the game as the attackers and dominated the first half securing 9 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Godlike Esports was not able to secure a single round in their favor. However, Samurai Esports secured 4 more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

Samurai Esports 13-3 Godlike Esports

Samurai Esports vs Godlike Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Bind

Samurai Esports started the game as the defenders on haven and secured 5 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Godlike Esports was able to secure just 3 rounds in their favor. However, Samurai Esports secured 8 more rounds and won the match.

Samurai Esports 13-10 Godlike Esports

Samurai Esports vs Godlike Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 3: Ascent

Samurai Esports started off as the aggressor and secured 7 rounds before the side swap. Godlike Esports was able secure just one round in the second half. However, Samurai Esports secured 6 more rounds in their defense to win the match and the tie.

Samurai Esports 13-6 Godlike Esports

Samurai Esports vs Godlike Esports Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

With this win, Samurai Esports emerges as the champions of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open without losing a single map in the competition.

Edited by Gautham Balaji