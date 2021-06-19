Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open Semi-Final: Godlike Esports secure a spot in the Grand-Final after beating Team Fangs by a 2-0 scoreline

Godlike Esports have made their way through to the Grand-Final of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open, beating Team Fangs in the Semi-Final.

Godlike Esports defeated QQQ in the quarter-final of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open with an 11-13 scoreline. Meanwhile, Team Fangs qualified for the semi-final having beaten Team ALC in the semi-final with a 12-14 scoreline.

Both teams faced off in a best-of-three tie today, and Godlike Esports got the better of their opposition.

Team Fangs vs Godlike Esports: Semi-Final - Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open:

Team Fangs and Godlike Esports clashed in an entertaining best-of-three encounter today. The three maps that were selected for today's matchup following the map veto process were:

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Map 1: Ascent

Godlike Esports started the game as the attackers on Ascent and dominated the first half, securing 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Fangs secured 5 rounds as the attackers. However, Godlike Esports secured 5 rounds in their defense in the second half to win the match and take the lead in the tie.

Team Fangs 9-13 Godlike Esports

Team Fangs vs Godlike Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Haven

Godlike Esports started off as defenders on Haven and secured 7 rounds in the first half. To make things more comfortable, Team Fangs failed to secure a single round after the side swap. Meanwhile, Godlike Esports secured 7 rounds consecutively as the aggressor and won the match as well as the tie.

Team Fangs 5-13 Godlike Esports

Team Fangs vs Godlike Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Team Fangs were knocked out of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open after losing today.

Meanwhile Godlike Esports kept up their flawless run in the competition and qualified for the Grand-Finals. They will now face Samurai Esports in the Grand Finals of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open on June 21st in a best-of-five tie. The match will be broadcast on The Esports Club's YouTube channel.

