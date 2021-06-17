Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open Semi-Final: Samurai Esports qualify for the Grand Final after beating Enigma Gaming

Samurai Esports beat Enigma Gaming in the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open semi-final and became the first team to qualify for the Grand-Finals. They secured a flawless victory against Enigma Gaming to secure their spot in the Grand-Final.

Enigma Gaming defeated Tempest in the quarter-final of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open. On the other hand, Samurai Esports claimed a victory against D2D Esports to secure their place in the semi-final.

The two teams faced each other in a best-of-three tie today, and Samurai Esports got the better of their opposition.

Enigma Gaming vs Samurai Esports, Semi-Final, Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open:

Enigma Gaming and Samurai Esports played out a best-of-three today. The three maps that were selected by the two teams following the map veto process were:

Haven

Ascent

Icebox

Map 1: Haven

Samurai Esports started the game as defenders and secured 6 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming secured 2 rounds for themselves. However, Samurai Esports secured 7 more rounds and took the lead in the tie.

Enigma Gaming 8-13 Samurai Esports

Enigma Gaming vs Samurai Esports Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Map 2: Ascent

Samurai Esports started off as the attackers on Ascent and were able to secure 5 rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Enigma Gaming secured just 3 rounds. However, Samurai Esports secured 8 rounds and won the tie by a 2-0 margin.

Enigma Gaming 10-13 Samurai Esports

Enigma Gaming vs Samurai Esports Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

With this defeat, Enigma Gaming were knocked out of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open.

Meanwhile, Samurai Esports secured their spot in the Grand-Finals of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open. They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Godlike Esports and Team Fangs on June 21st in a best-of-five tie.

The second semi-final is scheduled to be played on June 18th. The match will be broadcast on the The Esports Club's YouTube channel.

