Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open Quarter-final: Godlike Esports and Samurai Gaming qualify for the Semi-Final

The last two quarter-finals of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open were played today. Godlike Esports and Samurai Esports qualified for the Semi-final, beating QQQ and D2D Esports respectively.

Previously, Team Fangs and Enigma Gaming secured a place in the semi-finals after beating Team ALC and Tempest respectively. Now, Godlike Esports and Samurai Esports have joined them in the top 4.

Two matches have been played today. QQQ faced Godlike Esports in the first match, and Samurai Esports went up against D2D Esports in the second one.

Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open Quarter-Final Results:

QQQ vs Godlike Esports:

QQQ qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Reckoning Esports in Round 6. On the other hand, Godlike Esports defeated Team Outlaw in the last round.

The two teams faced each other in a best-of-one tie. The map that was selected for today's matchup was Ascent.

Godlike Esports started the game as the attackers and secured 6 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, QQQ secured 5 rounds in their favor. However, Godlike Esports secured 7 more rounds in the second half and won the tie with a 11-13 scoreline. With this win, Godlike Esports qualified for the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open Semi-final.

QQQ vs Godlike Esports Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Samurai Esports vs D2D Esports:

Samurai Esports defeated Orgless and qualified for the quarter-finals. D2D Esports, meanwhile, beat xCeed in the last round.

The two teams faced each other in a best-of-one tie today on the map of Ascent.

Samurai Esports started the match as the defenders and dominated the first half, securing 11 rounds in their favor. After the side's swap D2D Esports secured 2 rounds in their favor. However, Samurai Esports secured 2 more rounds and secured their spot in the semi-final.

Samurai Esports vs D2D Esports Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Now, Godlike Esports will face Team Fangs and Samurai Esports go up against Enigma Gaming in the semi-final of the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open.

