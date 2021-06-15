Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open Quarter-final: Team Fangs and Enigma Gaming secure their spots in the Semi-Final

The Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open quarter-final starts today. Team Fangs and Enigma Gaming qualified for the semi-final, beating Team ALC and Tempest respectively.

The Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open, partnered by Croma in association with The Esports Club, kicked off on June 7th, with 180 teams. After 5 rounds of knock-out stages, only 8 teams qualified for the quarter-finals.

The first two quarter-finals were played today. Team Fangs faced Team ALC in the first quarter-final and Enigma Gaming went up against Tempest in the second one.

Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open Quarter-Final Results:

Team Fangs vs Team ALC:

Team Fangs qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Beyond Infinity Esports in Round 6. On the other hand, Team ALC defeated Simple in the last round.

The two teams faced each other in a best-of-one tie. The map that was selected for today's matchup was Haven.

Team ALC started the game as the defenders and secured 7 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Team Fangs came back strongly and secured 7 rounds in their favor. However, Team ALC took 5 more rounds and sent the match into Overtime.

In overtime, Team Fangs secured both rounds and won the tie with a 12-14 scoreline. With this win, Team Fangs qualified for the Lenovo + Intel Valorant Open Semi-final.

Team Fangs vs Team ALC Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Enigma Gaming vs Tempest:

Enigma Gaming defeated FlameXSerenity and qualified for the quarter-finals. Tempest meanwhile, beat Villainous in the last round.

The two teams faced each other in a best-of-one tie today on the map of Breeze.

Enigma Gaming started the match as the attackers and dominated the first half, securing 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Tempest took 2 more rounds. However, Enigma Gaming secured 3 more rounds and secured their spot in the semi-final.

Enigma Gaming vs Tempest Scorecard (Image via YouTube/The Esports Club)

Both teams will now have to wait for tomorrow's matches to find out their respective opponents in the semi-final.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod