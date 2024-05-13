Bleed yay to temporarily step away from competitive Valorant citing health reasons

In a recent turn of events, Bleed yay has temporarily stepped away from playing competitive Valorant due to health reasons. Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker, who is known to dominate NA servers with his Chamber gameplay, is currently not doing well and has decided to prioritize his wellness.

Currently signed with Bleed Esports, yay reported in February that his vision began getting blurry during a match against Global Esports. After facing defeat in that match, Bleed went on to lose against Zeta Division, Talon Esports, and Paper Rex, among others.

Bleed yay decides to take some time off Valorant for health reasons

yay, popularly referred to as "El Diablo", was seen struggling throughout the season. He only found some stability in terms of performance later on during Stage 1. However, Bleed Esports failed to qualify for playoffs and the Masters Shanghai during VCT Pacific Stage 1

Soon after the conclusion of the Stage 1 playoffs, Bleed's X account announced yay's break. The player is yet to address it directly, but he did open up about the blurry sight he experienced during his match with GE.

"not sure what happened that last series. ive never had my vision start becoming blurry during a game."

It is unclear when Bleed yay will return to competitive Valorant. He has had a rough couple of seasons after being unexpectedly dropped by Cloud9. He went on to play for DSG, but the team could not find much success. He then moved to Pacific and is currently signed to Bleed.

It seems yay will be inactive for some time now, but Bleed has announced its full support for the player as he looks into his health. He will likely make a comeback later this year; Bleed will have to replace him in the roster for the time being.

The organization's next match has already been announced. Bleed will play against Team Secret after Masters Shanghai concludes for VCT 24 PAC Stage 2. Even without yay, it remains one of the best Valorant teams to look out for in 2024.