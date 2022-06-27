Boaster twerks after clutching in the Grand Finals as Fnatic win Valorant Champions Tour EMEA

It's official. Fnatic won VCT EMEA 2022, courtesy of Boaster's amazing clutch in the Grand Finals - and what a win it was. Fnatic beat FPX 3-0 by winning all maps in the finals to secure the first seed at the next Masters.

Boaster, as the in-game leader (IGL), stepped up big time by perfectly executing a sneaky defuse of the spike at B-site in Haven to close out the tournament.

Boaster has been the team captain of Fnatic since day 1 and has become one of the biggest Valorant personalities in the UK. The former Counter-Strike Pro had been vying for a 1st place finish in a tournament ever since Valorant announced the VCTs, and he celebrated the win by turning away from the camera and 'throwing it back' with some on-the-spot twerking for the audience.

Boaster 'throws it back' after clutching VCT Grand Finals

It was clear how important it was for Fnatic to win the finals with the way they geared up against FPX. Granted, some of the players on the FPX roster were playing under strenuous circumstances, but Fnatic managed quite a feat by defeating them in three maps straight.

(Timstamp 04:18:00)

The third map was Haven and FPX fought hard to push the match into overtime. After winning the attacking side, it was time for Fnatic to defend. As FPX took control of the B-site without any casualties, it became a 5v5 post plant. In the fight that ensued, FPX comfortably got the best of it by decimating everyone, except the the defending IGL.

The IGL, playing as Omen, had smoked the spike and started defusing while his teammates took the fight to FPX and died. As he came close to defusing, the casters went wild because the attacking team somehow missed every shot while spamming the smoke:

"How much more can you do Zyppan? Trying to dodge but the defuse is coming in. You gotta deny it, you gotta stop it. Boaster! He's still defusing! And that is Fnatic close out the map, close out the season and become the VCT EMEA champions right here."

FNATIC Boaster @OfficialBoaster

VCT Masters Iceland : 2nd

FINALLY A 1ST PLACE! FINALLY!!!



Buys Odin, "SUPRESSING FIRE!"



SOUND WARNING



On the post-match show, he was ecstatic about the win and joked about how he had always come second in tournaments:

"Yeah it feels really good, honestly I mean... I thought maybe I am just born to be a second place Andy. But, doesn't look like it, does it? Today we got our first first place, I got a taste of winning now. Tastes so sweet, so delish. So, Coppenhagen we are coming in, boosh!"

Social media reacts to Boaster's celebration

Twitter fans loved the IGL's twerking and even shared some memes about him:

Redditors too reacted to the twerk celebration as he jumped off his chair in enthusiasm.

Some even joked about how lucky his partner is to have such a man with such moves:

Here's to hoping we see more goofy celebrations as XSET square up against OPtic in the ongoing VCT Challengers NA Playoffs Grand Finals.

