Bren Esports release their Valorant roster, rumors hint at a move to Team Secret

Bren Esports bid farewell to its Valorant roster this morning. The Philippines-based organization announced the departure of their Valorant roster.

Meanwhile, Team Secret revealed the teaser by announcing their entry into the Valorant scene. According to some rumors, the squad might join Team Secret as their first-ever Valorant squad.

Former Bren Esports' Valorant roster wants to explore opportunities:

Bren Esports entered into the Valorant scene in August 2020. Since then, the team has dominated in their domestic tournaments.

The team has dominated the SEA region over the last couple of months as well. Bren Esports was the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour SEA Stage 3 Playoffs and qualified for the Berlin Masters. They secured a flawless victory against Paper Rex in the Grand-Finals to claim the title.

However, the team failed to secure the travel VISA to participate in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin due to the ongoing restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic. Riot has already confirmed that the tournament will be hosted with 15 teams as Bren Esports is disqualified for unavailibility. They will receive just 175 circuit points for qualifying for the Masters.

However, after this unfortunate incident, the roster of Bren Esports are now looking forward for some new opportunities. As a result, Bren Esports released their Valorant roster.

This is what they had to say:

"It has truly been a rollercoaster ride for the Bren Esports Valorant Team. From slowly dominating the local competitive scene to breaking barriers as the first PH Branded Esports Team to win a SEA Championship, the Bren Esports Valorant team will always have a place in the history books. As of the moment, the team has decided to explore and review other possible opportunities, a decision that we respect and wish them all the best in their competitive careers. Thank you for representing Bren Esports and more importantly, the Philippines!"

However, as per some rumors, the team will be joining Team Secret's Valorant roster. Team Secret confirmed their entry into the Valorant scene with a short teaser today.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet regarding this. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out the next destination of the squad.

