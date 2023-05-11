"Communication is the most important thing above all" - DRX stax on his biggest takeaway from match against DFM in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 7, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally come to an end. Only one match was conducted on this day. The fixture, which took place between DRX and DetonatioN FocusMe, was quite a spectacle, with both teams being on different ends of the spectrum. DRX hadn't lost a match yet, while DFM were yet to win one. The encounter didn't break the two teams' respective streaks, as DRX defeated DFM with a score of 2-0.

After the match concluded, Rishabh Kalita of Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with Kim "stax" Gu-taek, a professional Valorant player from South Korea who currently plays for DRX. During the interview, stax shared many details about his team's VCT encounter against DFM, their upcoming matches, his preferred pastimes, and more.

[Disclaimer: This interview was translated from Korean.]

DRX stax talks about match against DFM in VCT 2023: Pacific League, delves deeper into the role of IGL, and more

Q. Congratulations on the win. How are you feeling right now?

stax: I feel great that we won. I am also very thankful to DFM that even though they are eliminated from the Playoffs, they showed their best. So I am very thankful that they tried their best.

Q. How do you think you played today? Are you satisfied with your performance?

stax: I think I played like a team game. I took care of my team's mentality, I took care of my team's performance. Overall, I think it went well.

Q. What do you think of your team’s performance?

stax: We did win today, but I don't think our performance was the greatest today. Right now, we do have some problems with communication. So I think for us to improve and do better, we need to work on our communication.

Q. Did DFM, at any point in today’s match, make a play that caught you and your team by surprise?

stax: I was going to say Suggest, if he did play today, but for some reason, he didn't show up. But Seoldam did very well today, and he is like one of the superstars there, so I am going to say him.

Q. Can you highlight a few moments from today’s VCT match that stood out to you?

stax: To be honest, today's match kind of just flew by, so I can't remember all the moments or situations. But I remember the pistol round in Ascent, where I got two kills, and I think that's like the biggest thing today.

Q. What would you say is your biggest takeaway from today’s match?

stax: That communication is the most important thing above all.

Q. You guys have remained undefeated so far in the league. What do you think sets DRX apart from other teams in the Pacific?

stax: I think the results basically derive from us spending more time on practice, us having more experience than them. We have been a team that has been playing together for a while. Like, we haven't changed the roster in a while, so I think that's the overall result.

Q. Being an IGL is certainly not an easy task. Which skills do you believe are crucial for someone serving as an in-game leader?

stax: I think IGL is one of the hardest roles in this game. You have to care for your teammates. You have to be the one shot-calling where to plant, what set play we are going to do, and basically, be the foundation of the teamwork. So, I think that is one of the most crucial roles in the game.

Q. Next up is Super Week. Which team are you looking forward to the most and why?

stax: We are only facing Team Secret and T1 in the Super Week. I am just going to say T1; no specific reason. I am just going to say that because they are a Korean team.

Q. What other activities do like to do when you are not playing Valorant?

stax: I like playing Call of Duty.

[That's fantastic, which Call of Duty?]

Warzone 2 [smiles].

DRX will face Team Secret next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The highly anticipated match will go live on May 13, 2023.

