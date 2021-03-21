Crazy Raccoons win the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters Japan

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters has come to an end for the Japanese region moments ago.

This Masters is the most important stepping stone for all the teams eyeing a slot in the Valorant Champions at the end of the year. With VCT Circuit points up for grabs, it has become even more competitive among all the participants in this tournament.

For the Japanese region, this long bout ended with the victory of Crazy Raccoon over Absolute JUPITER in a swift 3-0 series.

Valorant Masters JP results and rewards

The Valorant Masters for the Japan region boasted the usual double-elimination bracket. The eight deserving candidates qualifying through previous challengers were-

Absolute JUPITER(Challengers 2 qualifier)

FIRST Gaming(Challengers 2 qualifier)

Crazy Raccoon(Challengers 2 qualifier)

FAV gaming(Challengers 2 qualifier)

REJECT(Challengers 3 qualifier)

Lag Gaming(Challengers 3 qualifier)

FENNEL(Challengers 3 qualifier)

BLUE BEES(Challengers 3 qualifier)

The tournament boasted a total prize-pool of ¥5,000,000 JPY with additional VCT Circuit Points as the bonus rewards. After the grand finals, the standings of the teams and the reward they stand to gain are given below.

Image via Liquipedia

Both Crazy Raccoon and Absolute JUPITER went into the tournament with an absolute masterclass performance. Without dropping a single map to their opponents, both of them met each other in the decisive upper bracket finals. With a crushing victory, Absolute JUPITER went on to wait for their opponents in the grand finals.

After being knocked down into the lower bracket final, Crazy Raccoon bounced back with a 2-1 victory over REJECT and booked themselves a rematch in the grand finals.

Image via Liquipedia

The grand finals featured a Bo5 series, however, it took only 3 matches to decide who was the winner. The three maps featured in these grand finals are Bind, Ascent, and Haven. In the first match, both the teams gave a good fight, but CR came on top with a 13-11 scoreline. However, in the next two maps, both the matches, AJ seemed to lack their firepower somehow and went down with 13-4 in Ascent, and 13-5 in Haven.

Community reactions

The Japanese Valorant community has been nothing less than ecstatic with their replies to the tweets posted featuring the winners of the VCT Stage 1 Masters in the JP region.

Being the most dominant team in the JP Valorant region, securing top berths in the last three important VCT tournaments, Crazy Raccoon moves forward with 100 VCT Circuit points in their pocket.