CS: GO star NBK decides to switch to Valorant

Nathan 'NBK' Schmitt decided to retire from CS: GO to switch to Valorant. Today, he announced his decision from his Twitter handle.
The Tweet reads,
"A new beginning."
NBK becomes the latest player to switch to Valorant from CS: GO
Since its release in June 2020, Valorant has gained massive popularity in the past year. Many former CS: GO professionals switched to Valorant for a fresh start in their careers. Nathan 'NBK' Schmitt is the latest player to join that increasing list.
NBK is a French professional CS: GO player. He started his career in 2009. NBK is one of the most well-known CS:GO players of all time, both internationally and in France. He has been a part of numerous successful French lineups, including VeryGames, Titan, two-time Major-winning LDLC and EnVyUs, G2 and Vitality, since the early days of the game.
In December 2019, he joined OG, his first international squad. He finished as the runner-up in Flashpoint Season 2 in December 2020 with OG.
However, after a successful career as a CS: GO professional, he finally decided to switch to Valorant. He uploaded a video to his Twitter account where he expressed his emotional journey as a CS: GO professional. He said:
"I've done it all, from Local LANs to winning Majors. Rendered to the rains to sit on the top of the world. I lived the biggest dissapointments to best tournament wins. Counter Strike has given me everything and I dedicated my life to it.
He also added:
"But memories are made to stay in the past. It is time for a change. And I am coming to dominate."
Adil 'Scream' Benrlitom, former CS: GO and current Team Liquid Valorant player, reacted to NBK's move to Valorant as well.
Team Liquid also welcomed NBK's decision to switch to Valorant.
It will be interesting to see which organization NBK joins in the future to start his Valorant career.