Disguised Toast claims to have made "$0" after qualifying for VCT Challengers

On January 16, 2023, Twitch sensation Jeremy "Disguised Toast" took to his channel to host a Teamfight Tactics livestream. He jokingly explained why he decided to broadcast, saying he was looking for ways to fund his professional Valorant esports team, DSG. The streamer also claimed to have earned "$0" after qualifying for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Challengers.

After fans suggested that he could look for sponsorship deals, Disguised Toast revealed "industry secrets," claiming that the aforementioned deals do not "happen in two days."

"We haven't made a single dollar yet" - Disguised Toast talks about DSG's financial situation following the team's advancement to VCT Challengers

Disguised Toast revealed that he was livestreaming from Taiwan on January 16, 2023, and explained why he went live on his channel. He stated in jest that he was looking for ways to raise money for DSG:

"What better way to enjoy the beautiful place, that is Taiwan, than staying in and playing video games? So that I can fund my Valorant team."

According to the OfflineTV member, his team did not make "a single dollar" after qualifying for the VCT Challengers. He went on to say that no prize pool was available for teams that advanced in the professional esports league:

"We haven't made a single dollar yet. We qualified for VCT Challengers and the prize pool for winning the qualifying event is $0. So, I haven't made a single dollar, just yet. You know, maybe soon. Maybe in a few months."

The 30-year-old's attention was then drawn to viewers asking about sponsorship deals. He responded by sharing some "industry secrets":

"'What about sponsors?' Guys... I'm going to let you guys in on it in this industry secrets, regarding sponsors. Sponsors don't happen in two days! I know it's crazy there's that you can't convince a billion-dollar company to give you their money in two days. I know, it's crazy! All the people in chat typing, 'What about sponsors?' I'm sorry I had to be the one to break that to you. But that's not how society works."

Disguised Toast added:

"You guys (are) saying sponsors as of like, 'Oh, hey sponsor! You want to give us some money? I mean, we don't have to talk about like, the contract details, have lawyers look at it, the negotiations. Can you just give us the money? And like, we'll figure it out from there?'"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of reactions from fans. Here's what they had to say:

While some viewers speculated how much money Disguised Toast would've invested into his professional esports team, one community member claimed that running an esports organization is all about "pure marketing and networking."

