Exceeli Esports will face Regal Esports in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier Semi-Final has come to an end as Exceeli Esports and Regal Esports made it to the Grand-Finals, beating Insurgent Esports and Zeusaberz Esports respectively.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh

Qualifier Semi-Final results

Exceeli Esports secured a flawless win against Insurgent Esports in the first Semi-Final. Meanwhile, Regal Esports defeated Zeusaberz Esports in the second semi-final and joined Exceeli Esports in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier Grand-Finals.

Match 1: Insurgent Esports vs Exceeli Esports

Insurgent Esports faced Exceeli Esports in a best-of-three tie in the first Semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier. The three maps that were selected for this match were:

Breeze

Bind

Haven

Map 1: Breeze

Exceeli Esports started the map as the aggressor and dominated the first half, securing nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Insurgent Esports was able to take two rounds for themselves.

However, Exceeli Esports won four more rounds and took the first map in their favor.

Insurgent Esports 5-13 Exceeli Esports

Map 2: Bind

Exceeli Esports started the game as the defender this time and took six rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Insurgent Esports secured four rounds for themselves.

However, it wasn't enough as Exceeli Esports took seven more rounds and won the match and the series.

Insurgent Esports 10-13 Exceeli Esports

Match 2: Regal Esports vs Zeusaberz Esports

Regal Esports went up against Zeusaberz Esports in a best-of-three tie in the second semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier. The three selected maps for this match up were:

Haven

Ascent

Icebox

Map 1: Haven

Regal Esports started as the aggressor and put up a dominating performance from the start. They secured nine rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Zeusaberz Esports took six rounds in their favor.

However, Regal Esports won four more rounds and clinched the map.

Regal Esports 13-9 Zeusaberz Esports

Map 2: Ascent

Regal Esports again started on the attacking side and took six rounds in their favor this time. After the side swap, Zeusaberz Esports took three rounds for themselves.

However, Regal Esports asserted their dominance as they secured seven more rounds and won the match and the series.

Regal Esports 13-9 Zeusaberz Esports

Exceeli Esports will face Regal Esports in a best-of-five series in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier Grand-Finals tomorrow to determine who'll secure their spot in the Main Event.

Fans can watch the match on NODWIN Gaming's Youtube channel on August 1st from 6:30 pm IST.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul