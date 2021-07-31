Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifiers: All 4 teams qualified for semifinals

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifiers starts today, i.e., July 31st.

Previously, fans witnessed the first qualifiers of India and Pakistan & Afghanistan as well as the qualifiers for Nepal & Bhutan and Sri Lanka & Maldive. They have already found the four finalists of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

Velocity Gaming, Salt Esports, Damaru Gaming, and Team CLOY have already confirmed their slots for the Main Event. Fans will get their team from the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifiers this week.

After a series of qualifying rounds, only four teams are left in the competition, and only the winner will directly qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. In contrast, the runners-up will confirm their slot in the Wildcard Qualifier.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Qualifiers 1 semifinals scheduled for July 31st

The final four teams will battle against each other for the only slot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Here are the teams who have qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifiers Semifinals:

Insurgent Esports

Insurgent Esports is one of the most consistent teams in Bangladesh. They secured a flawless victory against SE Necrosis in the quarterfinals.

Insurgent won their first match on Bind with a 13-4 scoreline, followed by a 13-8 win on Ascent in the second match.

Exceeli Esports

Exceeli Esports have dominated the Bangladeshi Valorant scene in recent times. They will surely try to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event and compete against the other South Asian teams.

Exceeli secured a flawless win against Lariox Esports, beating them with 13-9 and 13-4 scorelines on Bind and Haven, respectively. They will face Insurgent Esports in the Semifinals.

Regal Esports

Regal Esports is the third team to have qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier semifinals. They beat Team EthereaL in the quarterfinals to be eligible for the semifinals.

Regal won the first map on Bind with a 13-9 scoreline. They continued the momentum on the second map on Split and won 13-11 to advance to the last four.

Zeusaberz Esports

Zeusaberz Esports is the last team to have made it through to the semifinals, defeating Team Assassins in the quarters.

It was a thrilling encounter on the first map on Ascent as Zeusaberz Esports took a hard-fought victory with a 17-15 scoreline. They also secured the second map on Icebox 13-9 to set up a clash with Regal Esports in the semifinals.

Participate in our audience voting LIVE on YT ♥️

For our 2nd Semi-Final Matchup, we have Regal Esports VS Zeusaberz Esports in Bangladesh Qualifier of @nodwingaming ’s Valorant Conquerors Championship 🔥

📺 LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB & YouTube#vcc #bangladesh pic.twitter.com/1CW2SvLA49 — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) July 31, 2021

The semifinals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier will be played today. All matches will be broadcast on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

