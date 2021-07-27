"Both Velocity Gaming & Global Esports will be a challenge for us in the Valorant Conquerors Championship and I am personally very excited for the matchup": Muhammad "Hatz" Uzair

Muhammad "Hatz" Uzair is one of the most experienced Valorant players from Pakistan. Hatz is currently playing for Salt Esports and recently qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event, beating Team Arrow in the Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifier 1.

Salt Esports is one of the most renowned esports organizations in Pakistan. However, the team has dominated the local tournaments for quite a while. Now they are ready to dominate in the Valorant Conquerors Championship to secure their slot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

In a discussion with Sportskeeda Esports' Rishab Chakladar, Hatz from Salt Esports discussed about the team's preparations ahead of the Valorant Conquerors Championship and the future of Valorant in the region.

Here's what Hatz said:

Q. Hatz, can you tell our readers a bit about your journey as a professional esports player? How was the experience from the very start to Salt Esports?

Hatz: I started my journey in FPS games from CS 1.6 back in 2007-08. I was way too young to play seriously back then. But by the time CS: GO came in 2013, I had developed a hardcore passion for the game and wanted to make it big.

There are some limited opportunities in our region. So it was 2019 when I first started my professional journey by getting signed as a coach for Esports Academy Pakistan. The same year I was also signed by a MENA organization vSlash and competed against the top teams in the region.

However, my journey as a player for vSlash was short-lived as the roster was disbanded after a 2-month run. At that time, Valorant was becoming more popular in my region and I knew it was now the time to shift, given the massive investment and opportunities the game is offering.

I remember competing in an S-tier tournament with my old CS: GO friends when we lost to Salt Esports. The very next day, I was offered to join their team. If you can’t beat them, join them (smile).

Q. What role do you play in the Salt Esports’ Valorant line-up? Can you tell us a bit about the team synergy and communication that sets you apart from the rest of the rosters?

Hatz: I play both controller and duelist, and it depends on the map. I believe that if the members of the team are friends among themselves and have faith, it gives a massive boost to team co-ordination and synergy. It also smoothens communication skills in the game.

So how does it feel to win the Qualifiers of the VALORANT Conquerer's Championship?



Salt Comms #1 is out.https://t.co/oxnvvUFuEY pic.twitter.com/cxr2rNFLgs — Salt Esports (@saltesports_) July 23, 2021

Q. Valorant currently has 16 agents in the game. Every agent has its own set of abilities. Which are the agents you prefer to play more and how does the agent compliment your gameplay style?

Hatz: I am comfortable with both the duelist and controller agent. However, I prefer to play with a duelist agent as it allows me to be aggressive and helps me to create space for my team. Meanwhile, on Astra, you will see me holding a corner space near my spawn to catch on the flank. These have made my gameplay very versatile as I can take up on multiple roles and assist my team.

Q. Recently you qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship beating Team Arrows in the Grand-Finals of the Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifier 1. How was your team’s reaction after the win in the Grand-Finals?

Hatz: My team was very happy and everyone was being very appreciative. However, we know that we cannot take this win on our heads as we have a bigger challenge to take on. We came to practice the very next day and did some VOD reviews. The win has surely given me and my team a huge boost in confidence.

We came. We saw. We conquered.



Your CHAMPIONS of the VALORANT Conquerer's Championship 2021 PAK/AFG Qualifiers by defeating Team Arrow 3-1.



The script is complete.#ForTheWin | #NamakChirko | #VCC2021 pic.twitter.com/XtY68bxuqK — Salt Esports (@saltesports_) July 18, 2021

Q. Pakistani and Afghanistani teams have another chance to qualify directly through Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifier 2. One team might also qualify through the Wildcard Qualifier. Which teams do you think have the most chances to qualify for the Main Event through these qualifiers?

Hatz: I think either MAXD or Team Exploit will qualify from the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifier 2. From Wildcard Qualifier, I think the Indian team Global Esports will qualify for the main event.

Q. Your team will face some of the top teams of South Asia in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. How confident are you guys as a team to face other top teams of South Asia?

Hatz: After dominating the Pakistani Qualifiers, my team is pretty confident to take on the challenge. We have already started our preparation to face the top teams of South Asia. By God's grace, we hope to prove what we are capable of.

Q. Fans will see the clash between Indian and Pakistani Valorant teams for the first time in major tournaments. Which teams do you think can be a challenge for Salt Esports and other Pakistani teams in the Wildcard Qualifiers and Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event?

Hatz: Both Velocity Gaming & Global Esports will be a challenge. I am personally very excited for the match up.

Q. Valorant has grown to a whole new level within a year of its release. What are the reasons you think makes the audience more interested towards Valorant?

Hatz: The dedication and support Riot Games has shown towards Valorant makes it a serious contender against other FPS games in the region. Region-based tournaments and opportunities have surely helped this game to grow and keep the audience interested all year round.

Q. North American and European teams are the best in Valorant currently. According to you, in which parts are the teams from South Asia and other regions lacking in comparison to North American and European teams?

Hatz: South Asian teams have always lacked behind due to poor internet connection and low-grade gear. Valorant has promised regional-based tournaments, due to which the dynamics of the scene will completely change in the coming year. More teams will be coming out of South Asia to play at international level, which was previously unimagined due to constraints.

10) Any words for your fans?

Hatz: We came into the tournament as under-dogs and left as winners. I love every single one of you for supporting us throughout the journey and believing in us. It would not have been possible without you. We hope to continue this run in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event as well.

