Salt Esports becomes second team to qualify for Valorant Conquerors Championship after beating Team Arrow in the Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1

Salt Esports has become the second team to secure their spot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event after Velocity Gaming. They beat Team Arrow in the Grand Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1 by a 3-1 scoreline.

Salt Esports had defeated Team Exploit in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1 Semi Final. At the same time, Team Arrow secured a flawless win against Namak Boys to reach the final.

The two teams faced off in a best-of-five series, and Salt Esports claimed the win and qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

Salt Esports vs Team Arrow, Grand-Final,

The five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Salt Esports and Team Arrow following the veto process were:

Bind

Ascent

Breeze

Split

Icebox

Salt Esports vs Team Arrow selected maps (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 1: Bind

Salt Esports started the map as the aggressors and took the advantage in the first half with seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Arrow secured two more games.

However, Salt Esports secured six more rounds to win the match and the tie.

Salt Esports 13-7 Team Arrow

Salt Esports vs Team Arrow Map 1 scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 2: Ascent

Map 2 saw domination in the first half from Salt Esports as the aggressors, securing nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Arrow took just three games.

Salt Esports notched the four rounds needed to extend their lead in the tie.

Salt Esports 13-6 Team Arrow

Salt Esports vs Team Arrow Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 3: Breeze

Team Arrow tried to get back into the game on the third map. They started as aggressors and secured eight rounds for themselves.

Salt Esports failed to secure a single round in the second half. Team Arrow won five more matches and kept their hopes alive in the tie.

Salt Esports 4-13 Team Arrow

Salt Esports vs Team Arrow Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 4: Split

Salt Esports started as the attackers this time and registered seven rounds in their favor.

After the side swap, Team Arrow was unable to get things going in their favor. Salt Esports secured six more rounds to win the match and the series.

Salt Esports 13-5 Team Arrow

Salt Esports vs Team Arrow Map 4 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

With this win, Salt Esports sealed their berth in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Meanwhile, Team Arrow secured their spot in the Wildcard Qualifier and will try to secure their place in the VCC Main Event from there.

