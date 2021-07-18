Salt Esports will take on Team Arrow in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1 

Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1 Semi-Final has come to an end as Salt Esports and Team Arrow made it to the Grand-Finals beating Team Exploit and Namak Boys respectively.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1 Semi-Final:

Salt Esports beat Team Exploit with a 2-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, Team Arrow secured a flawless victory against Namak Boys in the second semi-final and joined Salt Esports in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1 Grand-Finals

Match 1: Team Exploit vs Salt Esports

Team Exploit faced Salt Esports in a best-of-three tie in the first match of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1 Semi-Final. The three Valorant maps that were selected for the matchup were:

Bind

Ascent

Haven

Map 1: Bind

Map 1 saw a thrilling encounter as both the teams dominated in their defense securing 9 rounds in their favor and sent the match into overtime. Team Exploit was able to get one round in their favor in that period.

However, Salt Esports took three more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the first semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1.

Team Exploit 13-15 Salt Esports

Map 2: Ascent

Salt Esports dominated the first half as the aggressor with 8 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Exploit pulled off an amazing comeback securing 9 rounds in their favor. On the other hand, Salt Esports was able to take just 3 rounds in an abysmal second half and lost the match.

Team Exploit 13-11 Salt Esports

Map 3: Haven

Salt Esports again started off the map as aggressors and took advantage in the first half, securing seven rounds for themselves. After the side swap, Team Exploit took five rounds to heat up the showdown.

However, Salt Esports did not make the same mistake this time and secured six rounds in their favor to clinch the match and the series.

Team Exploit 10-13 Salt Esports

Match 2: Namak Boys vs Team Arrow

Namak Boys went against Team Arrow in a best-of-three tie in the second semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1. The three maps that were selected for the tie were:

Bind

Haven

Icebox

Map 1: Bind

Team Arrow dominated the first half as the defenders securing 9 rounds in their favor. Namak Boys failed to take a single round in the second half.

However, Team Arrow took four more rounds and won the first match of the series.

Namak Boys 3-13 Team Arrow

Map 2: Haven

Map 2 saw the domination of Team Arrow from the start. They began the game as aggressors and secured 10 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Namak Boys was only able to take two rounds in their favor.

However, Team Arrow snatched 3 more rounds in the second half and won the match and the tie.

Namak Boys 4-13 Team Arrow

Salt Esports will face Team Arrow in a best-of-five series in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1 Grand-Finals tomorrow. The match will be broadcast on NODWIN Gaming's Youtube channel.

