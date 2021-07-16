Sieh's top three plays from Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Grand-Finals

Velocity Gaming has won the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 by beating Global Esports in the Grand-Final with a 3-1 scoreline and secured their place in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

Fans have just witnessed a thrilling encounter between the two top teams in India. The final between Velocity Gaming and Global Esports was surely one of the best matches between teams in recent times. The Indian "El-Classico" of Valorant surely lived up to its expectation in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Grand-Finals as well.

Sportskeeda Esports has reached NODWIN Gaming's caster-analyst, Nikhil 'Sieh' Bhansali, and he has picked what he thought were the top three plays in the finals.

Sieh's top three plays in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Grand-Finals:

When top teams face each other, fans can expect nail-biting gameplay and the Grand-Final of Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 has seen its share of exciting plays.

However, Sieh has picked just three exceptional moments and explains why he thinks these were game-changing in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Grand-Finals.

1) GE SK Rossi's Ace (Map 1: Icebox 5-0)

Global Esports was the aggressor on Icebox and they were 5-0 down at the time. They were trying to execute A-Site and SK Rossi found himself in a 2v5 situation with GE Kappa by his side with Spike planted. SK Rossi took down all members of Velocity Gaming one by one and secured the round for his team with an Ace for himself.

According to Sieh, it was a turning point in the match for Global Esports as the team was struggling at that time and was losing a lot of momentum having lost five rounds in a row. But Sk Rossi’s Ace turned the momentum and Global Esports capitalized on that, winning four consecutive rounds.

2) Velocity Gaming’s 2v3 B-Site retake (Map 4: Breeze 11-12)

Velocity Gaming was playing as the defender at the time and Global Esports took control of the B-Site, eliminating three players from Velocity Gaming. VLT Vibhor and VLT Rite2Ace were the only two alive from the side of Velocity Gaming. However, the duo clutched the round for their team and sent the match into overtime.

Sieh said,

“This is one of my favorite plays because of how pristine Velocity Gaming had to play to pull this off. 2v3 with the map on the line, they cleared corners together, knowing that they were running on borrowed time with the Sova ult ready for Global Esports. Moreover, this entire round was a beautiful showcase of ultimate usage from Velocity Gaming.”

3) VLT Rite2Ace’s Overtime Clutch (Map 4: Breeze 12-12):

Arguably the best clutch in the series has come from the veteran VLT Rite2Ace in a high-pressure situation. In the first round of Overtime, Velocity Gaming managed to take control of the B-Site and planted the spike.

However, Global Esports did a great job initially by eliminating four members of Velocity Gaming and left VLT Rite2Ace in a 1v4 situation. But Rite2Ace kept his nerves strong and clutched the round, securing four kills in his favor.

While explaining the round, Sieh said,

“After having made a comeback from 9-12, to pull off a 1v4 clutch in OT Round-1, boosts your team's momentum to ridiculous heights. That clutch paved the road for VLT's win.”

These were some of the moments that determined the results of the match. Velocity Gaming secured a comprehensive win against their arch rivals in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 Grand-FInals and qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship main event. They are now ready to face some of the top teams of South Asia next month.

