Crash Landin on You qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship after beating Lexious Gaming in the Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier

Crash Landin on You became the fourth team after Velocity Gaming, Salt Esports, and Damaru Gaming to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. They beat Lexious Gaming in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier with a 3-2 scoreline.

Previously, Team CLOY had defeated Union Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier Semi-Final and Lexious Gaming beat NA Whiff Masters to make it into the Grand-Finals.

The two teams faced off in a best-of-five series, and Team CLOY secured a hard-fought victory following which they qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

A spectacular display by Sri Lanka’s Crash Landing On You and Maldives' Lexious Gaming in the finals of #VCC SL & MD Qualifier ends with a 3-2 scoreline with Crash Landing On You winning



CLOY have secured their spot in the #VCC2021 Grand Final Playoffs!

Team CLOY vs Lexious Gaming, Grand-Final, Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier:

The five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Team CLOY and Lexious Gaming following the map-veto process were:

Haven

Icebox

Split

Breeze

Ascent

Team CLOY vs Lexious Gaming selected maps (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 1: Haven

Team CLOY dominated the first half as the defenders with nine rounds in their favor and Lexious Gaming took six rounds after the side swap. However, Team CLOY secured four more rounds and won the first match of the series.

Team CLOY 13-9 Lexious Gaming

Team CLOY vs Lexious Gaming Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 2: Icebox

Lexious Gaming took a comprehensive lead in the first half with a dominant performance as the defender with 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team CLOY was only able to take one round in their favor. Lexious Gaming then secured the next three rounds and won the match.

Team CLOY 3-13 Lexious Gaming

Team CLOY vs Lexious Gaming Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 3: Split

Map 3 saw the domination of Team CLOY in the first half as the defender with 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Lexious Gaming was only able to secure a single round. Team CLOY secured three more rounds and won the match.

Team CLOY 13-3 Lexious Gaming

Team CLOY vs Lexious Gaming Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 4: Breeze

Lexious Gaming started as the defender this time and secured six rounds in their favor. Team CLOY took four rounds in the second half. However, Lexious Gaming secured seven rounds in the second half and won the match.

Team CLOY 10-13 Lexious Gaming

Team CLOY vs Lexious Gaming Map 4 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 5: Ascent

It all came down to the final map of the series. Team CLOY started as the defender and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Lexious Gaming failed to secure a single round for themselves. However, Team CLOY snatched four more rounds in their favor and clinched the series.

Team CLOY 13-3 Lexious Gaming

Team CLOY vs Lexious Gaming Map 5 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

With this win, Crash Landin on You became the fourth team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Meanwhile, Lexious Gaming will get another chance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier to secure their spot in the main event.

