Crash Landin on You qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship after beating Lexious Gaming in the Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier

Crash Landin on You became the fourth team after Velocity Gaming, Salt Esports, and Damaru Gaming to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. They beat Lexious Gaming in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier with a 3-2 scoreline.
Previously, Team CLOY had defeated Union Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier Semi-Final and Lexious Gaming beat NA Whiff Masters to make it into the Grand-Finals.
The two teams faced off in a best-of-five series, and Team CLOY secured a hard-fought victory following which they qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.
Team CLOY vs Lexious Gaming, Grand-Final, Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier:
The five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Team CLOY and Lexious Gaming following the map-veto process were:
- Haven
- Icebox
- Split
- Breeze
- Ascent
Map 1: Haven
Team CLOY dominated the first half as the defenders with nine rounds in their favor and Lexious Gaming took six rounds after the side swap. However, Team CLOY secured four more rounds and won the first match of the series.
Team CLOY 13-9 Lexious Gaming
Map 2: Icebox
Lexious Gaming took a comprehensive lead in the first half with a dominant performance as the defender with 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team CLOY was only able to take one round in their favor. Lexious Gaming then secured the next three rounds and won the match.
Team CLOY 3-13 Lexious Gaming
Map 3: Split
Map 3 saw the domination of Team CLOY in the first half as the defender with 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Lexious Gaming was only able to secure a single round. Team CLOY secured three more rounds and won the match.
Team CLOY 13-3 Lexious Gaming
Map 4: Breeze
Lexious Gaming started as the defender this time and secured six rounds in their favor. Team CLOY took four rounds in the second half. However, Lexious Gaming secured seven rounds in the second half and won the match.
Team CLOY 10-13 Lexious Gaming
Map 5: Ascent
It all came down to the final map of the series. Team CLOY started as the defender and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Lexious Gaming failed to secure a single round for themselves. However, Team CLOY snatched four more rounds in their favor and clinched the series.
Team CLOY 13-3 Lexious Gaming
With this win, Crash Landin on You became the fourth team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Meanwhile, Lexious Gaming will get another chance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier to secure their spot in the main event.