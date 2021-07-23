Damaru Gaming qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship after beating Team Legion in the Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier

Damaru Gaming joins Velocity Gaming and Salt Esports for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event after beating Team Legion in the Grand-Finals with a 3-1.

Damaru Gaming had defeated PN Crew in the semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier. Whereas Team Legion beat RedFire.WASD Arena to make it into the Grand-Finals.

The two teams faced off in a best-of-five series, and Damaru Gaming secured a comprehensive win and qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

Team Legion vs Damaru Gaming, Grand-Final,

Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifiers:

The five Valorant maps that were selected for the match between Team Legion and Damaru Gaming following the map-veto process were:

Bind

Icebox

Haven

Ascent

Breeze

Team Legion vs Damaru Gaming selected maps (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 1: Bind

Damaru Gaming dominated the first map from the start. They won nine rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Team Legion took three more rounds.

However, Damaru Gaming secured four more rounds and won the first match of the series.

Team Legion 6-13 Damaru Gaming

Team Legion vs Damaru Gaming Map 1 scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 2: Icebox

Team Legion started as the aggressor this time and took seven rounds in their favor in the first half. After the side swap, Damaru Gaming pulled off an amazing comeback, securing eight rounds in their favor.

However, Team Legion was able to take just three rounds in the second half and lost the match.

Team Legion 10-13 Damaru Gaming

Team Legion vs Damaru Gaming Map 2 scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 3: Haven

Team Legion started the map on the defending side and secured six rounds for themselves. After the side swap, Damaru Gaming was able to win just one round. However, Team Legion secured seven more rounds and kept their dreams alive in the series.

Team Legion 13-7 Damaru Gaming

Team Legion vs Damaru Gaming Map 3 scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 4: Ascent

Damaru Gaming took advantage in the first half with seven rounds in their favor. Team Legion was able to take just one round in the second half. However, Damaru Gaming secured six more rounds and won the match and the series.

Team Legion 6-13 Damaru Gaming

Team Legion vs Damaru Gaming Map 4 scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

With this win, Damaru Gaming became the third team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Meanwhile, Team Legion will try their luck in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier to secure their spot in the main event.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul