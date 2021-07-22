Team Legion will face Damaru Gaming in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier Semi-Final has come to an end as Team Legion and Damaru Gaming made it to the Grand-Finals beating Redfire.Wasd Arena and PN Crew respectively.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier Semi-Final:

Team Legion beat Redfire.Wasd Arena with a 2-1 scoreline in the first Semi-Final.

Match 1: Team Legion vs Redfire.Wasd Arena

Team Legion faced Redfire.Wasd Arena in a best-of-three tie in the first match of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier. The three maps that were selected for this match were:

Bind

Ascent

Split

Map 1: Bind

Redfire.Wasd Arena started the map as the defender and dominated the first half, securing nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Legion was able to take four rounds for themselves. However, Redfire.Wasd Arena won four more rounds and took the first map in their favor.

Team Legion 7-13 Redfire.Wasd Arena

Map 2: Ascent

Fans saw a nail-biting fight on the second map. Redfire.Wasd Arena started as the aggressor this time and took advantage in the first half with seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Legion pulled off an amazing comeback, securing eight rounds for themselves Redfire.Wasd Arena was able to take just four rounds and lost the match.

Team Legion 13-11 Redfire.Wasd Arena

Map 3: Split

Team Legion started the game on the defending side and took seven rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Redfire.Wasd Arena was only able to win one round. However, Team Legion secured six more rounds and won the match and the series.

Team Legion 13-6 Redfire.Wasd Arena

PN Crew vs Damaru Gaming:

PN Crew went against Damaru Gaming in a best-of-three tie in the second semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier. The three selected maps for this match up were:

Ascent

Bind

Haven

Map 1: Ascent

Damaru Gaming started the map on the defending site and dominated the first half with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, PN Crew won four rounds. However, Damaru Gaming secured five more rounds in their favor to win the match and took the lead in the tie.

PN Crew 8-13 Damaru Gaming

Map 2: Bind

Map 2 saw a similar story as Map 1 as Damaru Gaming again dominated the first half with 10 rounds in their favor as the aggressor. After the side swap, PN Crew secured five more rounds in their favor. However, Damaru Gaming took three more rounds to win the match and qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier Grand-Finals.

Team Legion will face Damaru Gaming in a best-of-five series in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier Grand-Finals tomorrow to secure their spot in the Main Event.

Presenting our fantastic finalists for #VCC Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier of @nodwingaming’s Valorant Conquerors Championship

🇳🇵LEGION

🇳🇵DAMARU GAMING

Winner secures a slot in Grand Final Playoffs of #VCC 💯

Who are you supporting?



📺 LIVE Tomorrow at 3:00 PM NPT#nepal #bhutan pic.twitter.com/MffiatIPLh — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) July 21, 2021

Fans can watch the match on NODWIN Gaming's Youtube channel on July 22nd from 4:30 pm IST.

