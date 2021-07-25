Lexious Gaming will face Crash Landin on You in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier Semi-Final has come to an end as Lexious Gaming and Crash Landin on You made it to the Grand-Finals beating nA Whiff Masters and Union Gaming respectively.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier Semi-Final:

Crash Landin on You beat Union Gaming by securing a flawless victory in the first Semi-Final. Meanwhile, Lexious Gaming defeated nA Whiff Masters in the second semi-final and joined Crash Landin on You in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier Grand-Finals.

Match 1: Crash Landin on You vs Union Gaming

Crash Landin on You faced Union Gaming in a best-of-three tie in the first Semi-Final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier. The three maps that were opted for this match were:

Haven

Icebox

Breeze

Map 1: Haven

Crash Landin on You started the game as the aggressor and won six rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Union Gaming was able to take just two rounds in their favor. However, CLOY secured seven more rounds in their favor and won the match.

CLOY 13-8 Union Gaming

Map 2: Icebox

CLOY started on the defending side this time and dominated the first half with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Union Gamin was only able to take two rounds for themselves. However, CLOY secured five more rounds and won the match and the series.

CLOY 13-6 Union Gaming

nA Whiff Masters vs Lexious Gaming

nA Whiff Masters went against Lexious Gaming in a best-of-three tie in the second semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier. The three chosen maps for this matchup were:

Bind

Split

Ascent

Map 1: Bind

Lexious Gaming started the map on the defending side and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, nA Whiff Masters was only able to secure one round.

However, Lexious Gaming secured four more in their favor to win the match and take the lead in the tie.

nA Whiff Masters 4-13 Lexious Gaming

Map 2: Split

Map 2showcased a similar narrative to Map 1 as Lexious Gaming again dominated the first half with 10 rounds in their favor as the defender. After the side swap, nA Whiff Masters took six rounds in their favor.

However, Lexious Gaming secured three more rounds to win the match and qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier Grand-Finals.

nA Whiff Masters 8-13 Lexious Gaming

CLOY will face Lexious Gaming in a best-of-five series in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldive Qualifier Grand-Finals tomorrow to secure their spot in the Main Event.

Presenting our final matchup for #VCC Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier



🇲🇻 Lexious Gaming

🇱🇰Crash Landing on you



Our South Asia Contenders will battle Tomorrow, 25th July LIVE 7:00 PM IST onwards 🏆



📺 LIVE on Nodwin Gaming's Twitch, FB & YouTube#vcc2021 #srilanka #maldives pic.twitter.com/E3EA4vysPJ — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) July 24, 2021

Fans can watch the match on NODWIN Gaming's Youtube channel on July 22nd from 5 pm IST.

