Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan and Afghanistan Qualifiers 1: All 4 teams qualified for the Semi-Final

After the conclusion of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1, now it's time to find the second team for the main event through the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1.

Last week, Indian team Velocity Gaming secured their spot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event, beating Global Esports in the Grand-Finals. This week, fans will get their second team through the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1.

After a series of qualifying rounds, only the top four teams remain in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1. These four teams will compete for their spot in the main event.

The winner will qualify for the main event, whereas the runners-up will secure their spot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Wildcard Qualifier.

Here are the four teams that qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1 Semi-Final.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Qualifiers 1 Semi-final is scheduled for July 17th

After four rounds of qualifiers, only four teams are left in the competition fighting for their place in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Here are the teams who have qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1 Semi-final:

Team Exploit

Team Exploit is one of the most consistent teams in Pakistan. They won the Jazba Cup last month, and they maintained their domination in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1.

Team Exploit secured a flawless win against Clarity in the quarter-finals to make it to the semi-finals. They won their first match on Bind with a 13-3 scoreline followed by a 13-1 win on Ascent in the second match.

Salt Esports

Salt Esports also secured a flawless victory against EvilG in the quarter-finals. They won the first map on Icebox with a 13-6 scoreline. They also dominated the second map on Ascent by a 13-4 margin.

Salt Esports will face Team Exploit in the Semi-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1.

Namak Harams

Namak Harams was scheduled to play against MAXD in the quarter-finals. But MAXD has decided to forfeit the match as they will be unavailable on the day of the Semi-final and finals. MAXD will travel to Spain for a LAN event of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Global Championship and will represent the South Asian region in the tournament.

However, Namak Harams qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1 Semi-Final and will try their best to reach the final.

Team Arrow

Team Arrow defeated Team Aquiver to qualify for the semi-final. They took the lead by winning the first map on Breeze with a 13-11 scoreline. Team Aquiver responded by winning the second map on Ascent with a 13-9 scoreline.

However, Team Arrow won the final map on Bind by a 13-6 margin and qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1 Semi-Final.

Team Arrow (Image via Twitter/ Team Arrow)

Semi-finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1 will be played on July 17th. All matches will be broadcast on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

Edited by Srijan Sen